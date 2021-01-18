Starz’s ‘American Gods’ Season 3 returned with its second episode on January 17, 2021. The episode kicks off in Chicago where there is a memorial service for the late Zorya Vechernyaya. Wednesday attends the event alongside Shadow, who visits the place because of a request of Zorya Polunochnyaya. Czernobog is upset after meeting Wednesday since he thinks that the latter is the reason for Zorya Vechernyaya’s death. On the other hand, Odin recruits several Slavic deities who have assembled for the wake.

On his way to Chicago, Wednesday visits Tyr, the Norse god of war and justice. He is disguised as a pediatric dentist named Dr. Tyrell. Tyr then gives him a cheque to support the upcoming war. Meanwhile, Shadow rents a car from Marguerite Olsen with an aim to drive to Chicago. On the way, he gets into an accident after hitting a deer. Shadow is unhurt but the vehicle is damaged. Once Shadow reaches the Windy City, he goes on the rooftop and spends some time with Zorya Polunochnyaya, who gives him some cryptic advice, saying “When you cannot see your way, the night sky will guide you”. He then places the coin up back up into the sky as easily as she had got it down. Salim believes that the Jinn has gone MIA since he has been sent on a mission by Wednesday.

Well, after a second episode, ‘American Gods’ Season 3 is now gearing up to release its 3rd episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date And Time

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 3 is slated to premiere on January 24, 2021, on Starz, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. Season 3 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream American Gods Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

The show is available to stream on the Starz website and the Starz app. Starz also comes with a seven-day free trial period. However, if you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘American Gods’ Season 3 on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Otherwise, you can buy or rent episodes on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.’

All the released episodes of ‘American Gods’ are currently streaming on Hulu! To watch the series, you simply need to add Starz to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month. Again, both the previous two seasons of ‘American Gods’ are currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Following their premiere on Starz, new episodes should land on the platform thereafter.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is called ‘Ashes and Demons’. And here is the official synopsis as outlined by Starz: “As the search for the missing girl continues, Shadow dreams of Bilquis; Wednesday discovers the whereabouts of his old love, the Greek goddess Demeter, and resolves to free her.”

