Starz’s ‘American Gods’ Season 3 returned with its 4th episode on January 31, 2021. The episode kicks off with the arrival of the Orishas in America. The Orishas are the gods and goddesses of Yorubaland. These ancient deities are worshipped by people who had been forced into slavery. In the introduction, we meet Oshun, Yamoja, and Aye.

Bilquis’ apartment is covered with blood. However, the blood does not belong to her. Technology Boy suffers from a couple of crossed wires and digital scrambling. Later, it is revealed through security footage that Bilquis was able to take down several of her attackers before being taken away by Bill Sanders’ men. We also learn that Bill Sanders is not a powerful tech mogul. He is, in fact, the billionaire philanthropist who had launched Levitech computing systems. Technology Boy dissuades Shadow from rescuing Bilquis without him. After all, he needs help in de-scrambling himself.

Well, after the 4th episode, ‘American Gods’ Season 3 is now gearing up to release its 5th episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date And Time

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 5 is slated to premiere on February 14, 2021, on Starz, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. The upcoming episode has been delayed due to the Super Bowl that airs next weekend. Season 3 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream American Gods Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

The show is available to stream on the Starz website and the Starz app. Starz also comes with a seven-day free trial period. However, if you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘American Gods’ Season 3 on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Otherwise, you can buy or rent episodes on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.’

All the released episodes of ‘American Gods’ are currently streaming on Hulu! To watch the series, you simply need to add Starz to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month. Again, both the previous two seasons of ‘American Gods’ are currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Following their premiere on Starz, new episodes should land on the platform thereafter.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is called ‘Sister Rising.’ The episode might follow Shadow as he makes it clear that he is going to be away for a while to be with his dad. There should also be a detailed conversation between him and Marguerite Olsen. However, until now, Marguerite has no idea about the depths of what Shadow is currently dealing with. There are several important issues that form the basis of their relationship and this should be the focus of the future episode. On the other hand, Laura will try her best to track down Wednesday. Episode 5 should see a number of the characters landing simultaneously at the same spot. Hopefully, this episode will give us an option to dive deeper into the myths surrounding the story. You can additionally watch the promo for episode 5 below:

Read More: Best Shows Like American Gods