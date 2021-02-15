Starz’s ‘American Gods’ Season 3 returned with its 5th episode on February 14, 2021. ‘Sister Rising’ saw Wednesday feigning a mental breakdown so that he could enter the facility that houses his wife, Demeter. Once there, he meets with the Goddess and strikes a deal. She says that if he can last seven days inside the institute, she will allow him one day to prove why she should accompany him. While staying inside the facility, Wednesday is able to convince Shadow Moon and Cordelia Diaz to organize a heist. The end goal? Free Demeter and her funds from the clutches of her conservator, Larry Hutchinson.

Cordelia is initially skeptical about this whole event, and then, their hacker suggests that they should copy the data from Hutchinson’s laptop. They can use this information as a bargaining chip. Shadow nods his head in agreement and explains to Cordelia that the mission’s end objective is to rescue Demeter. Based on Number 37, the fear of the vital data getting being leaked should prove enough to coerce Hutchinson into listening to their demands. Well, after the 5th episode, ‘American Gods’ Season 3 is now gearing up to release its 6th episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date And Time

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 6 is slated to premiere on February 21, 2021, on Starz, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. Season 3 consists of 10 episodes.

Where to Stream American Gods Season 3 Episode 6 Online?

The show is available to stream on the Starz website and the Starz app. Starz also comes with a seven-day free trial period. However, if you have cut the cord and do not have access to cable, you can watch ‘American Gods’ Season 3 on the multiple cable-free, live-streaming platforms like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. Otherwise, you can buy or rent episodes on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.’

All the released episodes of ‘American Gods’ are currently streaming on Hulu! To watch the series, you simply need to add Starz to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month. Again, both the previous two seasons of ‘American Gods’ are currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Following their premiere on Starz, new episodes should land on the platform thereafter.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers

The 6th episode is called ‘Conscience of the King.’ The episode is expected to focus a lot on Wednesday as he showcases a great deal of passion and purpose while dealing with tragedy. He might also embark on his quest for redemption. The future story arc seems to be packed with momentous storylines since Wednesday shall also come face to face with Demeter. Again, we are yet to know about the condition of Technical Boy. Is he malfunctioning? On the other hand, Shadow and Laura might some time together, but they might be interrupted by Marguerite Olsen. You can additionally watch the promo for episode 6 below:

