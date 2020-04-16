‘American Housewife’ is gearing up to introduce a major guest appearance in its penultimate episode (episode 20). Guess who? Well, it’s none other than ‘Real Housewife’ Lisa Vanderpump! But there’s still time for the pre-finale episode to hit tv screens. Two more episodes are scheduled before that in the upcoming weeks. So, let’s get straight to the details of the next part.

So, when will ‘American Housewife’ Season 4 Episode 18 release? Read on to know. Besides knowing the streaming and premiere details of the upcoming episode, you can also scroll down to read whatever ensued in the latest episode.

American Housewife Season 4 Episode 18 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘American Housewife’ Season 4 Episode 18 is slated to be released on ABC on April 22, 2020, at 9:30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT. It is titled ‘Senior Prank’.

The episode’s official synopsis gives further insights into its storyline. It goes as follows: “Against Greg’s better judgment, Katie pushes Taylor to lighten up and participate in her school’s senior prank. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat asks Oliver to give Franklin a makeover so he won’t embarrass himself at a classmate’s party.”

Season 4 consists of 21 episodes, and it will wrap up with its finale on May 20, 2020.

Where to Watch American Housewife Season 4 Episode 18 Online?

You can watch ‘American Housewife’ season 4 episode 18 by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. New episodes are released the next day on the official ABC website and ABC app. You can catch the show on these platforms as well through a cable subscription. Otherwise, all the recently aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Cord-cutting options include live-streaming ABC using devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Some of the cable-free platforms where you can live-stream ‘American Housewife’ are Direct TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

American Housewife Season 4 Episode 17 Recap:

The 17th episode, called ‘All is Fair in Love and War Reenactment’, is the 87th episode of the whole series overall. It is written by Michael Hobart and Anthony Lombardo and directed by Melissa Kosar.

The episode aired on April 15, 2020. What happens here is, Taylor ends up wearing one of Anna-Kat’s shirts and goes to school. Anna-Kat then asks her mum Katie to punish Taylor. However, Katie, going against Anna-Kat’s appeal, tells her that she should learn how to stand up for herself. Well, the whole session ends with disastrous results.

Anna-Kat, taking her mother’s advice in the wrong way, starts rebelling against all her authoritative figures at school. This causes Principal Ablin to summon Katie and they have a conversation. On the other hand, at ‘second breakfast’, Doris advises Katie to discipline Anna-Kat by embarrassing her at school.

Meanwhile, Greg notices that Oliver does not like sharing his interests. So he calls over Lonnie, Tripp, and Franklin to his home for a local war re-enactment game. Feeling left out, a jealous Oliver retaliates and joins the opposing party. In another scene, Franklin starts irritating Tripp by asking repeated questions. Tripp is still unaware that Franklin is impressed by him and has picked him to be the “hero” for his school project.

