‘American Housewife’ might have returned after a brief hiatus this week but the wait was worth it! We not only got a pleasant surprise with one of our favorite reality stars making a guest appearance but Katie celebrates a memorable birthday with her fam. We will come to the details of whatever ensued in the episode in our recap section. But before coming to that, let’s get ready for the next episode. So, when will ‘American Housewife’ Season 4 Episode 20 release? Read on to know.

American Housewife Season 4 Episode 20 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘American Housewife’ Season 4 Episode 20 is slated to be released on ABC on May 13, 2020, at 9:30 pm ET/ 8.30 pm CT. It is titled ‘Prom’.

The episode’s official synopsis gives further insights into its storyline. It goes as follows: “Katie confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat is being bullied at school; Taylor sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist — teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer — so that she can attend her senior prom.”

Season 4 consists of 21 episodes, and episode 20 serves as the pre-finale for the current installment, which will wrap up on May 20, 2020.

Where to Watch American Housewife Season 4 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch ‘American Housewife’ season 4 episode 20 by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. New episodes are released the next day on the official ABC website and ABC app. You can catch the show on these platforms as well through a cable subscription. Otherwise, all the recently aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Cord-cutting options include live-streaming ABC using devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Some of the cable-free platforms where you can live-stream ‘American Housewife’ are Direct TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

American Housewife Season 4 Episode 19 Recap:

On the occasion of Katie’s 40th birthday, the Ottos go on a vacation to California to celebrate the special day. Anna-Kat secures a win with the Wildflower Girls and as a result, she sponsors the whole trip. Katie, before leaving town, discusses with Doris and Angela and decides to spend some quality time with Greg. She also allows the kids to do what they please. Greg and Katie embark on a pot-laden Uber trip to an unknown destination. Meanwhile, Taylor encounters a shell game scam artist and ends up losing all her money.

However, Anna-Kat uses her ingenuity to get the cash back. Cooper travels in his private jet and meets up with Otto to settle a dispute that had taken place before Oliver’s departure. Oliver wishes to demonstrate before Cooper that vacations are possible even on a low budget. Oliver also notes that Cooper is jealous because of something the former has. Finally, the whole fam gathers for dinner and Katie gets a pleasant surprise when reality star Lisa Vanderpump turns up to wish her a happy birthday. Lisa is Cooper’s godmother. At the hotel, Katie is further amazed at the photo made for her by Greg and the kids. Finally, Doris and Angela reach the venue to join the party.

