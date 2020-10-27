‘American Housewife’ is ABC’s beloved situational comedy that follows Katie Otto, an unapologetic wife, and mother of three kids. She resides in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, and follows her own unconventional ways of managing her fam. She raises her voice against old-fashioned values and is ready to cross all obstacles to secure her children’s future.

The family comedy, which has seen four seasons to date, was renewed for a fifth outing in May 2020. And in September 2020, ABC announced that ‘American Housewife’ season 5 will join the network’s Wednesday primetime comedy block for Fall 2020. Well, if you want some more insights into season 5’s premiere, our preview is here to help you out!

American Housewife Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘American Housewife’ Season 5 Episode 1 is slated to be released on October 28, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT, on ABC.

Where to Watch American Housewife Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘American Housewife’ season 5 episode 1 by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. New episodes are released the next day on the official ABC website and ABC app. You can catch the show on these platforms as well through a cable subscription. Otherwise, all the recently aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Cord-cutting options include live-streaming ABC using devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Some of the cable-free platforms where you can live-stream ‘American Housewife’ are Direct TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

American Housewife Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Graduation’. It follows Katie who does everything possible to please Principal Ablin — so that Taylor graduates high school. On the other hand, Greg completes ghostwriting the final chapter of Lonnie’s book. Oliver is upset when he hears that the Cooper family will be moving out of Westport.

The fifth season of ‘American Housewife’ has several more milestones in store for the Connecticut–based Otto clan. SPOILERS AHEAD! Taylor does graduate from high school and then, in the future, the story jumps a few months ahead to navigate her journey in her new college — where her dad Greg teaches! Greg is, however, nervous with his daughter’s entry – since her grades will reflect on him. On the other hand, mom Katie goes ahead to impose some new rules with her now-adult child living at home.

Katie additionally starts her own mommy blog since she has plenty to jot down about her everyday struggles. Anna-Kat makes many new friends and is working toward becoming Ms. Popular. Finally, ambitious and determined Oliver still dreams of getting into Harvard. But his obsession makes him question his own choices and goals.

Season 5 also marks a cast shake-up. Giselle Eisenberg takes over the role of Katie and Greg’s youngest daughter Anna-Kat (originally portrayed by Julia Butters). For some more insights into what to expect from the new season, you can check out the teaser below:

