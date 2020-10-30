Season 5 of ABC’s sitcom, ‘American Housewife’, holds several new beginnings for the members of the Westport, Connecticut–based Otto clan. And this fact is made pretty clear in the premiere itself. Taylor is all set to graduate from high school and Katie tries her best to please Principal Ablin — so that her daughter is successful. On the other hand, Greg is finally done with ghostwriting the last chapter of Lonnie’s book. Oliver is extremely upset when he learns that the Cooper family will be moving out of Westport.

After the efforts of Katie and Taylor’s own strong will, the latter ultimately graduates from high school. Fast forward to a couple of months ahead and we see Taylor enrolling in the same college where her dad Greg teaches. But this is somewhat a bit of a complication. Greg is nervous about his daughter’s grades since her performance is a reflection of his upbringing — or so he believes. Meanwhile, mom Katie is forced to set new rules now that an adult-kid is living under the same roof as the rest of the fam.

Katie additionally needs to focus on her own personal growth. She realizes that her specialty and passion is being a mom. Therefore, she starts a mommy blog. And of course, after all this experience, she has plenty to jot down. Finally, the quirky 10-year-old Anna-Kat is making new friends and wants to be the popular girl in school. Coming to the ambitious Oliver, the teen is so obsessed about getting into Harvard that he begins to doubt his own goals and ambitions.

Well, with multiple storylines waiting to unfold in the eventful fifth season, you must be wondering what the second episode has in store for fans. Well, as usual, we have you covered!

American Housewife Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘American Housewife’ Season 5 Episode 2 is slated to be released on November 4, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT, on ABC.

Where to Watch American Housewife Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘American Housewife’ season 5 episode 2 by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. New episodes are released the next day on the official ABC website and ABC app. You can catch the show on these platforms as well through a cable subscription. Otherwise, all the recently aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Cord-cutting options include live-streaming ABC using devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Some of the cable-free platforms where you can live-stream ‘American Housewife’ are Direct TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

American Housewife Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Psych’. As per ABC, the episode will follow Katie as she becomes more overbearing and controlling. On the other hand, Franklin challenges an older boy to a duel with an aim to win back Anna-Kat’s affections.

Read More: Where Was American Housewife Filmed?