The fifth and ongoing iteration of ‘American Housewife’ has proved to be an eventful run to date. In the first two episodes that have aired over the last couple of weeks, we have seen how Katie is dealing with a changing family dynamic. The premiere sees Katie trying her best to impress Principal Ablin so that Taylor graduates high school. Taylor successfully makes it to college but again, there is a twist. This is the same institute where her dad Greg teaches. Now the pressure is on Greg who thinks that his daughter’s grades will reflect on him.

Again, in the second episode that dropped this week, we witness how Katie becomes more controlling and overbearing. Meanwhile, Franklin challenges an older boy to a duel with an aim to win back Anna-Kat’s affections. So, with multiple storylines waiting to unfold in the eventful fifth season, you must be wondering what the 3rd episode has in store for fans. Well, as usual, we have you covered!

American Housewife Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘American Housewife’ Season 5 Episode 3 is slated to be released on November 18, 2020, at 8:30 pm ET/ 7.30 pm CT, on ABC. Yes, the third episode has been pushed back by one week. However, following the third part, we expect new episodes to resume their original schedule of weekly releases. If there are any further changes, our preview sessions will keep you updated!

Where to Watch American Housewife Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘American Housewife’ season 5 episode 3 by tuning in to ABC at the aforementioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. The show drops one weekly episode every Wednesday. New episodes are released the next day on the official ABC website and ABC app. You can catch the show on these platforms as well through a cable subscription. Otherwise, all the recently aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Cord-cutting options include live-streaming ABC using devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Some of the cable-free platforms where you can live-stream ‘American Housewife’ are Direct TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

American Housewife Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Coupling’. In the episode, we follow Katie who gets a shocker when she learns that Taylor’s boyfriend, Trip, had spent the night with her daughter. On the other hand, Greg is compelled to separate the kids when Anna-Kat and Franklin are infected with mono. Oliver begins to spend far too much time in the office and as a result, Cooper begins to feel neglected. Starring Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto, and Ali Wong as Doris, ‘Coupling’ is written by Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz and directed by Alisa Statman.

