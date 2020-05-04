The competition in ‘American Idol‘ is heating up, and at the same time, the number of contestants is being streamlined. The latest episode sees us head into the Top 10 stages of Season 18. It is the Top 11 because the judges have one save left, which they must use in this round.

Apart from the competition, we see the judges talking to different experts within the industry, to guide the participants better. The season is still progressing remotely due to the coronavirus-related lockdown. Curious to find out who makes it to the top 11 in the current episode? We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

American Idol Season 18 Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘American Idol’ Season 18 Episode 15 is slated to release on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 8 PM ET. The upcoming episode is titled “On With the Show: Disney; Mother’s Day,” and we will learn who makes it to the Top 7.

Where To Watch American Idol Season 18 Episode 15 Online?

‘American Idol’ is on ABC. You can watch it with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, just access the ABC site to stream the series. You can also catch it on DirecTV if you happen to be a cord-cutter.

American Idol Season 18 Episode 14 Recap:

Louis Knight secures the first position on the Top 10 list with his rendition of “In My Place” by Coldplay. He knows what works for his voice and what his voters want. The judges are sure of his star power, and Louis is likely to move ahead in the competition. Julia Gargano gets a spot on the list with her performance of “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel. Her rendition is extraordinary due to the grittiness of her voice. The judges are floored, and Luke attaches a string of positive adjectives to describe her performance.

Jovin Webb performs “Voodoo” by Allen Stone, earning him the third spot on the list. Katy Perry praises his ability to create an atmosphere with his voice, while Luke notes how Jovin has overcome his pitch problems. Grace Leer snags the fourth place with a powerful performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. Her vocal prowess dissipates any doubts that might have manifested due to her slightly shaky performance last week.

Jonny West tries his hand at “Faithfully” by Journey. Although it is a daunting task to try on a keyboard, alone, West manages to make his way through the arrangement artfully. He earns high praise from Lionel Richie and the fifth spot on the list. Sophia James secures a place with her rendition of “In My Room” by The Beach Boys, which shows that her voice has a magical quality.

Arthur Gunn puts a reggae spin on “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, which blows away the judges and helps him progress to the Top 10. Just Sam delivers “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers and pours her emotions into the song, earning her a spot on the list. Dillon James covers “Yesterday” by the Beatles. Though the judges agree he could have been better, he edges past.

Francisco Martin nabs the last spot with “Falling Like the Stars” by James Arthur. His song choice shows the best parts of his voice. The judges use their save on Makayla Phillips, who performs “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert. Her technical voice qualities help her stay in the competition. Next time, we will see four of the performers getting eliminated, so stay tuned.

