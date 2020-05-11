We are almost towards the end of ‘American Idol‘ Season 18. We’ve seen some strong performers in what many will remember to be a unique season in the show’s history. Due to the coronavirus-related lockdown, the last few episodes have been streamed from the participants’ and judges’ homes. Without further ado, let us look at the contestants in the Top 7. We are going to have a winner as well in the upcoming finale. Here, we will also tell you when and where to watch it.

American Idol Season 18 Finale Release Date

‘American Idol’ Season 18 Episode 16 is slated to release on May 17, 2020, at 8 PM ET. The upcoming episode is titled “On With the Show: Grand Finale,” and will see the winner of Season 18 emerge.

Where To Watch American Idol Season 18 Finale Online?

‘American Idol’ is on ABC. You can watch it with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, just access the ABC site to stream the series. You can also catch it on DirecTV if you happen to be a cord-cutter.

American Idol Season 18 Finale Spoilers:

With the finals approaching, you are surely curious about who might progress to the Top 5. We’ve got you covered. In all likelihood, the two singers who’ll be axed are Just Sam and Louis Knight. The former’s performances over two rounds have been quite lackluster, while the latter’s renditions have been linear.

Towards the closing stages of the competition, eliminations are unforgiving, and the two are likely to be sent home. This means that the performers to earn their position in the finale will be Arthur Gunn, Julia Gargano, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, and Johnny West. Who do you think will be the next American Idol?

American Idol Season 18 Episode 15 Recap:

The penultimate episode of Season 18 sees two rounds of performances from the Top 7. The first round includes a Disney song, while the second round is for Mother’s Day dedications. We learn that Sophia James, Grace Leer, Makayla Phillips, and Jovin Webb have been eliminated.

Arthur Gunn takes the stage with a song from ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Despite the odd choice, he delivers an engaging performance and asserts his identity as a unique artist. Just Sam performs a song from ‘Cinderella,’ but doesn’t go anywhere with the act. Despite her smooth vocals, she lacks any distinctive moments, increasing her chances of elimination.

Jonny West nails a song from ‘The Princess and the Frog.’ He is peaking at the right time, and the judges are impressed by his professional and effortless performance. Louis Knight’s choice from ‘The Lion King‘ becomes repetitive, and Katy urges him to do better in the next round. It puts Louis squarely on the chopping block along with Just Sam.

Julia Gargano performs a song from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Despite the soulful arrangement, she misses out on the lower registers, and overall the performance gets away from her. Francisco Martin’s rendition of a ‘Tarzan‘ song earns him high praise from Katy and Luke because he delivers an engaging performance. Dillon James finishes the first round with a song from ‘Cars.’ The judges praise him for the storytelling quality he brings to the performance, and it seems he’s made a perfect choice.

The Mother’s Day dedication round is emotional, and Gunn delivers yet another spectacular performance. Just Sam needs to turn things around after the Disney round. However, her rendition of “I Turn to You” lacks the quality of her previous performances. She’s definitely in danger in the penultimate episode. Jonny West has a unique performance where he writes in some lyrics to tell his mother’s story. Katy gushes over him and his brilliant singing abilities.

Louis Knight’s second performance sits much better with the judges. However, he would have sounded better on the guitar rather than the piano, and it remains to be seen if it costs him the progression to the Top 5. Julia Gargano needed a boost in the second round, and she gets it. Her voice texture and delivery earn praise. Francisco Martin sounds even more confident and clear on the vocals. Katy’s sure he’s going to the next round, and so are we.

Dillon James is the last performer for the night, and he closes with an emotional rendition that captures his journey so far. Apart from the quality of the overall performance, the judges praise his voice as well. The penultimate episode showcases the merits of each performer, and we have to see who snags the top prize in the upcoming finale.

Read More: Best Netflix Movie Musicals