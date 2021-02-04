‘American Idol’ is a singing competition reality show that has launched the careers of many musicians, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert. Created by Simon Fuller, the series introduces us to singing talents across the USA competing to be the next “American Idol.” The winner is determined by viewers who vote for the person they think is most deserving.

The show broke several records, ever since its premiere on June 11, 2002, on Fox. However, the viewership declined over the years, causing the channel to cancel the show after 15 seasons. The series was on a hiatus for two years before ABC picked it up and started airing it on March 11, 2018. The show continues to be a regular feature on the screens of millions of fans. So if you are wondering when you will get to see season 19, we’ve got the answer!

American Idol Season 19 Release Date

‘American Idol’ season 19 is scheduled to release on February 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show releases new episodes every Sunday.

American Idol Season 19 Host and Judges

Dominant forces in the music industry such as Paula Abdul, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, and Mariah Carey, among others, have previously been judges on the show. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been the judges since the show started airing on ABC. These three will be returning for season 19 as well.

Ryan Seacrest has been hosting the show since its first season and will also be returning for the nineteenth season. It has been confirmed that radio and TV personality Bobby Bones will return as the in-house mentor.

Contestants are chosen through a process of screening that begins with open casting calls followed by auditions. For this season, custom-made Zoom technology was used for virtual auditions that took place in August 2020. We will be seeing a part of the auditions when the season premieres.

What Can American Idol Season 19 be About?

Usually, the first few episodes of a season follow the process of auditions as the final set of contestants emerge. The contestants go through various rounds to showcase their musical talents. Based on the performance and the audience votes, one or more contestants are eliminated every week. The contestants may perform individually or in groups, depending on the challenges they are given. In every season, minor modifications are made to the format to keep things interesting.

The journey that the contestants go through reveals a portion of their lives, making them very relatable. This is also the show’s hook as it gives ordinary people a chance to become megastars. The rewards from the show vary from cash prizes, record deals, or the opportunity to go on a tour to perform in different places. Therefore, the same can be expected from season 19.

American Idol Season 19 Trailer

Here is a trailer to get you excited for the upcoming season!

