The 12th season of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ debuted with its condensed eight-episode format on September 7, 2020. But owing to the COVID-19 induced restrictions, the current iteration features only 150 contestants. Well, the premiere episode brings back the excitement — with the first round of the Qualifiers, which features six tricky new obstacles and a batch of inspiring new Ninjas. While some of the group progress to the next round, the rest are asked to pack their bags. More on that later! Wondering what can happen in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 2? We have got your back!

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 2 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 2 will release on September 14, 2020, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The 12th edition will only feature eight episodes instead of the usual 10+ episodes. After airing all the weekly-episodes, the series will wrap up its run on October 26, 2020.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 2 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu and Philo TV. ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the preceding episodes on Amazon Prime.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Qualifiers Round 2’. We will meet a fresh batch of participants, battling it out in the challenging 6-obstacle course, located at The Dome at America’s Center. The obstacles comprise Shrinking Steps, Weight For It, Ring Chaser, Rib Run, Slingshot, and Warped Wall or 18-foot Mega Wall. The lucky winners will progress to the Semi-Finals, which will be divided into three episodes — finally culminating in the Grand Finale.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode starts off with a school teacher from Vermont, Robert Moffitt, who is great as far as his timing goes. But he is eliminated after tripping on the Rib Run. Kamerion Wimbley, an NFL and Ninja Warrior veteran, falls on the second obstacle — and well, he is out. Pauline Avila, an ICU nurse in a Houston hospital, is also evicted, following her fall on Weight For It. Next up is John Huie, a music teacher, who completes the Ring Chaser with complete precision, only to be sent home after failing in the Rib Run. Sheila Williams is out on the first obstacle itself, Shrinking Steps. Sandy Zimmerman is sent back after stumbling in Slingshot while Rusty Rivera is out on Weight For It. Casey Suchocki is eliminated during Slingshot. And the first Ninja to pass the Qualifiers this season is Nate Hansen!

Joining the elimination list next are Kenneth Edwards, Sloane Cameron, Dave Cavanagh, Flip Rodriguez, Peter Liston, and David Alvarez. Allyssa Beird, who is back for the fifth year on the course, is the second participant to progress to the next round. Following her, we again have a list of evictions — Michael Johnson, Dilan Gomih, Anthony Eardley, Tegan Roobol, Isaiah Wakeham, Ashley Wells, Seth Rogers, Chellsie Memmel, Jonathan Horton, and Ryan Lashoff. Tyler Gillett hits the buzzer with the fastest time to this point, making him the third contestant to progress to the next stage. Joining him as his competitors in the Semis are Mike Wright, Julius Ferguson, Grant McCartney, and Jody Avila, who takes the top time of the night!

