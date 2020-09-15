‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12’s second round of Qualifiers amps up the competition to a new level. The top 12, who make it to the Semi-Finals are those who showcase the best timing skills. In fact, not all who press the buzzer, make it as the winners. More on that later! Wondering what can happen in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 3? We have got your back!

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 3 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 3 will release on September 21, 2020, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The 12th season comprises only eight episodes instead of the usual 10+ episodes. After airing all the weekly-episodes, the series will wrap up its run on October 26, 2020.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 3 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu and Philo TV. ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the preceding episodes on Amazon Prime.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Qualifiers Round 3’. We will meet a fresh batch of participants, battling it out in the challenging 6-obstacle course, located at The Dome at America’s Center. The obstacles comprise Shrinking Steps, Weight For It, Ring Chaser, Rib Run, Slingshot, and Warped Wall or 18-foot Mega Wall. The lucky winners will progress to the Semi-Finals, which will be divided into three episodes — finally culminating in the Grand Finale.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 2 Recap

The 2nd episode starts off with Cassie, who falls on the Lunatic Ledges, followed by Barry Goers, who is out on Ferris Wheels. Nicole Breske is eliminated during Lunatic Ledges, Zane Paksi and Taylor Amann fail on Rib Run, JJ Woods is evicted on Ring Chaser, and Ronald Washington says farewell, following his tryst on Ferris Wheels. And then comes the first winner for the night — Ashley McConville!

Joining the list of eliminations are Jessica Clayton, DeShawn Harris, and LaShaunda Dupree. After them, we have the second star progressing to the Semis, namely, Abel Gonzalez. Going back home after Abel’s spectacular performance is Gloria Orta and Holly Cavazos. Ethan Swanson, known for his speed, completes all the obstacles, winning the qualifiers. Joining him as his competitor in the next round is Cameron Baumgartner.

Jack McCallie falls on Lunatic Ledges. Donovan Metoyer hits the buzzer and completes the qualifying round. Jamie Rahn progresses to the Semis as well. Akil Currie and Kyle World fall on Lunatic Ledges, Christi Marie is out on Rib Run. Nick Hanson proceeds to the top 12 after he completes the challenges, ending with Mega Wall.

David Hutchinson is eliminated on Ring Chaser, Caitlyn Bergstrom says her goodbye on Ferris Wheels, Caleb Bergstrom is out on Ring Chaser, and Glenn Albright is sent back home after Ferris Wheels. Jake Murray hits the buzzer in within one minute and reaches the Semis, joined by Jackson Twait, Jesse Labreck, Daniel Gil, Gabriel Hotchkiss, Chris DiGangi, and Roo Yori. The final two eliminated players are Brittany Holterman and Josh Norton.

In the Power Tower, Jake Murray is pitted against Ethan Swanson. The winner’s entire team proceeds to the Semis. Jake’s team consists of Glenn and Barry while Ethan is paired with Cameron and Jack. And the final winner is Jake!

