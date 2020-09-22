‘American Ninja Warrior’s third night of Qualifiers is definitely packed with action. The names of the featured contestants include some notable personalities like Najee Richardson, Michelle Warnky Buurma, and Jessie Graff! And the episode brims with moments that keep you on the edge of your seats. More on that later! Wondering what can happen in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 4? We have got your back!

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 4 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 4 will release on September 28, 2020, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The 12th season comprises only eight episodes instead of the usual 10+ episodes. After airing all the weekly-episodes, the series will wrap up its run on October 26, 2020.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 4 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu and Philo TV. ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the preceding episodes on Amazon Prime.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Qualifiers Round 4’. We will meet a fresh batch of participants, battling it out in the challenging 6-obstacle course, located at The Dome at America’s Center. The obstacles comprise Shrinking Steps, Weight For It, Ring Chaser, Rib Run, Slingshot, and Warped Wall or 18-foot Mega Wall. The lucky winners will progress to the Semi-Finals, which will be divided into three episodes — finally culminating in the Grand Finale.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 3 Recap

The 3rd episode starts off with Bootie who is out on Lunatic Ledges. Devin Harrelson enters next and he is eliminated on Ferris Wheels while Rachael Goldstein is out on Beehive. Joining the list of eliminations is Sean Darling-Hammond, Whitney Sigler, Sem Garay, Eli Lovelady, and Quest O’Neal. Finally, we have the first Ninja making it to the Semis — Thomas Stillings. Following him, we have another chain of evictions — Zhanique Lovett, Brandon Dodson, DC Banks, and Kyle Wheeler. Tage Harrington completes the course next. Brandon Mears is out on Spinning Bridge, joined by Ezra Rivera.

The next players to emerge victoriously are Dan Polizzi and Najee Richardson. Elizabeth Leslie, Dom Thompson, and Devante Phillips are all out on Lunatic Ledges. Michelle Warnky Buurma falls on Lunatic Ledges as well while Adam Rayl is evicted on Ferris Wheels. Father Stephen Gadberry is eliminated on Beehive. Sean Bryan finishes the course with flying colors and he is joined by Austin Gray.

The next batch of eliminations includes Lorin Ball, Brittney Durant, and Matt Scott. David Campbell closes off his run with $10,000 while Jenn DeBellis is out on Lunatic Ledges, followed by Davyon Hancox, who falls on the Spinning Bridge. Jessie Graff wins after a spectacular performance. Unfortunately, Amber Dawkins, Ben Whitlow, Jessica Helmer, and Ben Melick are evicted as well. R.J. Roman heads to the Semis. The Power Tower pits R.J. Roman vs Sean Bryan, with R.J. as the winner.

