‘American Ninja Warrior’s 4th night of Qualifiers is a milestone episode for the series. After all, it is the last round of Qualifiers. If a Ninja does not move forward in this episode, s/he is completely out of the competition. Some of the veteran players in episode 4 include Joe Moravsky, Lance Pekus, Tiana Webberley, and Michael Torres. This means that the episode is packed with significant amounts of thrill. More on that later! Wondering what can happen in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 5? We have got your back!

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 5 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 5 will release on October 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The 12th season comprises only eight episodes instead of the usual 10+ episodes. After airing all the weekly-episodes, the series will wrap up its run on October 26, 2020.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 5 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu and Philo TV. ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the preceding episodes on Amazon Prime.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Semifinals 1’. NBC has outlined its description in its official synopsis that goes as follows: “In the first round of the semifinals, competitors including Daniel Gil, Jesse Labreck, Sandy Zimmerman, Jody Avila, and Grant McCartney face up to 10 daunting obstacles, including Clockwork and the new head-spinning Corkscrew.”

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 4 Recap

‘American Ninja Warrior’s last round of Qualifiers is definitely mindblowing, considering the single fact that so many Ninjas are able to make it to the buzzer. In total, we have 15 complete courses. And seven among the buzzers are first buzzers. Tiana Webberley and Mady Howard manage to get their first buzzers. However, here is the twist. This season allows only the top 12 to advance to the Semis. A buzzer does not give any guarantee to a player.

Tiana and Mady’s time to reach the buzzer does not give them a place among the top 12. But luckily, they secure a place in the Semi-Finals, alongside Meagan Martin. Why? Well, the top three women are picked to proceed to the next round. Unluckily, Vance Harris, who hits the buzzer as well, is eliminated.

The top 12 Ninjas to proceed to the Semis after the 4th round of Qualifiers are Michael Torres, Joe Moravsky, Lucas Reale, Kid Owhadi, Amir Malik, David Wright, Lance Pekus, Kevin Bull, Alex Nye, Brian Kretsch, Alex Carson, and Verdale Benson. The top three women are Mady Howard, Tiana Webberley, and Meagan Martin. The pair that advances due to Power Tower are Jeshuah Lewis and Will Schlagete.

