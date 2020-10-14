The first round of the Semi-Finals for ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 dropped this week and it is packed with some of the best performances and the toughest challenges. In the beginning, the course seems to be pretty straightforward. However, the players face some major difficulties with the introduction of two new daunting obstacles.

First, the course embeds a wild new obstacle called Corkscrew. The Ninjas need to cling on to three pins that hurl and spin as they quickly drop. It throws the players at breakneck speed — something we have not seen in the show before. Next, is the Dungeon. The Ninjas are required to climb vertically up a panel and then, lock it into its original place. They then have to climb back across the panel horizontally and jump on to a spinning board to finally get down.

Well, with the introduction of these bizarre obstacles, only 5 Ninjas make it to the buzzer. Of course, we have the names in our recap section. But before that, here is our preview for the next episode.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 6 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 6 will release on October 21, 2020, at 9 pm ET on NBC. The 12th season comprises only eight episodes instead of the usual 10+ episodes. After airing all the weekly-episodes, the series will wrap up its run on November 4, 2020.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 12 episode 6 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu and Philo TV. ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the preceding episodes on Amazon Prime.

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Semi-Finals Round 2’. NBC has outlined its description in its official synopsis that goes as follows: “In round two of the semifinals, competitors including Jessie Graff, Najee Richardson, Joe Moravsky and Meagan Martin face up to 10 brutal obstacles, including the dizzying Corkscrew, the Salmon Ladder, and the Dungeon.”

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Episode 5 Recap

‘American Ninja Warrior’s first round of the Semis showcases an extremely difficult obstacle course — including Shrinking Steps, Off the Hook, Clockwork, Burn Rubber, Warped Wall, Salmon Ladder, Corkscrew, The Dungeon, and Spider Trap. We have five players who complete the course and progress to the next round — Adam Rayl, Cameron Baumgartner, Daniel Gil, Jake Murray, and Tyler Gillett.

While there are no falls on Shrinking Steps, Sideways, Warped Wall, and Salmon Ladder, there are two falls on Off the Hook, two on Clockwork, four on Burn Rubber, nine on Corkscrew, seven on The Dungeon, and one on Spider Trap. Well, it is evident that the new villains on the block are the fresh obstacle additions!

