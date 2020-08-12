The Live Shows of the fifteenth season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ have begun! In the first round of Live Shows, eleven quarter-finalists gather up at the Hollywood lot and stage at the Universal Studios and give some extraordinary performances to impress the judges and the audiences. From now on, the contestants have to woo the viewers with their talent to garner votes and move forward in the competition. Earlier this week, Simon Cowell had a back accident, that is why Kelly Clarkson graces the judging panel by filling up his position. Check out the recap, in case you need to refresh your memories. If you are curious to know the details of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 12, we have got your back!

AGT 2020 Episode 12 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 12 will release on August 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

In the ‘Results Show 1,’ the fate of the contestants will be announced after the first audience voting session of the season. Out of the eleven extremely talented contestants, only five will bag the chance to advance to the semi-finals. Also, the viewers will get once last opportunity to save their favorite performer by either using the show’s official app or logging in to NBC’s official website and contesting in the Dunkin’ Save.

Where to Watch America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 12 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Previously released episodes of ‘America’s Got Talent’ are also available for streaming on Netflix.

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 11 Recap:

At the top of the episode, Terry announces that Simon had broken his back after falling from an electric scooter. Kelly Clarkson’s career comes full circle as stands in Simon Cowell after auditioning in front of him, back in 2002. After Kelly assumes her seat, the contestants begin performing one by one. Also, the production has laced the stage with LED screens to replace the live audience with virtual audience members who are watching the show from the comfort of their homes. To adhere to the social distancing guidelines, some contestants perform from their homes.

Pork Chop Revue brings forward their diva pigs as they manage to navigate through the hurdles comprising barrels and seesaws. Howie finds it okay, while Heidi, Sofia, and Kelly are amazed. Next, Vietnam based ukulele player, Feng E, earns the name “the Hendrix of the ukulele” from Howie. Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia raise the heat in the arena by performing soulful renditions of Rascal Flatts’ ‘What Hurts the Most’ and Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ respectively. Simon and Maria stun everyone with their entertaining salsa routine, that they perform at ‘Mel’s Diner’ set on the back-lot. FrenchieBabyy blesses the viewers with his contortion piece on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble.’

Unfortunately, Annaliese Nock from the father-daughter duo Bello & Annaliese Nock performs solo as her father Bello injured himself during the stunt rehearsal. However, even as a lone ranger, Annaliese manages to sweep the judges off their feet with her deadly stunt that involved her balancing on a burning rotating machine with a blindfold on. Michael Yo effortlessly performs a comedic routine, bagging positive comments from all the judges. Double Dragon showoff their vocals by singing their version of ‘Bang Bang’ with a dash of ‘Taki Taki.’ Sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, once again, manages to drop the jaws of the judges, especially Sofia. Singer Archie Williams moves everyone with his emotional rendition of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Love’s in Need of Love Today.’

