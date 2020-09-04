We have reached the semi-finals of the fifteenth season of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ This season has blessed the audiences with some incredible performances by supremely talented artists across the world. It has managed to serve pure entertainment throughout, even after bracing the hit from COVID-19 and the frequent absence of judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum owing to their ill-health. In the latest episode, the judges sit through eleven acts and determine which five acts are good enough to proceed to the semi-finals. Check out the recap section, to know which artists made it through to another episode. Here are the details of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 semi-finals 1.

AGT 2020 Episode 19 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 19 will release on September 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 19 Spoilers

The upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Semi-Finals 1,’ will be held at Universal Studios Hollywood, in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, California. It will grant eleven semi-finalists, one last chance to secure a position in the finale, and get one step closer to win the show and take home $1 million. In the episode, we can expect mind-blowing performances from Archie Williams, Brandon Leake, Shaquira McGrath, Spyros Bros, Roberta Battaglia, Malik Dope, Alan Silva, Broken Roots, and Double Dragon. It might also feature a wild card act, which is yet to be announced!

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 18 Recap:

In the final results show, Terry announces that the fate of Bello Sisters, Celina, and Resound are to be decided by the Dunkin’ Save and Judges’ Choice. Country singer Kenadi Dodds becomes the first contestant of the final batch to move to the semi-finals, which means ventriloquism-inspired dancer Noah Epps has to go home. Now for filling the next spot, Terry asks insult comic Alex Hooper, Lightwave Theatre Company, and the country duo Broken Roots to come forward. Broken Roots is overjoyed when the host announces that they are being sent into the semi-finals. It’s only fair, the duo has been roped in as replacements, so it’s a big deal that Broken Roots is in the semi-finals now.

Out of Brandon Leake, C.A. Wildcats and Divas & Drummers of Compton, the spoken-word artist Brandon Leake reserves a position in the semi-finals but not without receiving some words of praise from Howie. “I have never been more moved in my life by any other act on this show,” Howie tells Brandon. “We need you on this show, we need you in this world, and we need you in the semifinals.” We are then greeted by a spellbinding musical trapeze routine from season thirteen alum, Duo Transcend, performing stunts on country singer Cam’s rendition of ‘Till There’s Nothing Left.’

Sofia gets to showcase her ventriloquism skills as she challenges season 12 winner Darci Lynne Farmer to a face-off. Of course, Darci isn’t impressed! As the episode comes to a close Terry informs Celina that the audience has saved her, making her the penultimate act to move to the semi-finals. Among the Bello Sisters and Resound, the Bello Sisters are selected as the semi-finalists after Howie exercises his deciding vote.

