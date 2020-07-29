As the fifteenth season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ gears up for the live shows, the extraordinary contestants are giving their best shot to impress the judges and advance to the next round. In this week’s episode, the judges review their favorite acts from the competition and decide who deserves to move forward and who will have to try again, in the next season. A few contestants bag a second chance to showcase their talent and convince the judges that they have got what it takes to win the show. We have added a recap, in case you need to refresh your memories. If you are curious to know the details of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 10, we have got your back!

AGT 2020 Episode 10 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 10 will release on August 4, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

In the ’15th Anniversary Special,’ we can expect Simon, Sofia, Heidi, and Howie to pick out ten acts from their favorite auditions of the fifteenth season. The selected acts will have to perform once again, for the judges at an isolated location. After reviewing the performances, the judges will choose five best acts, who will move to the live shows to compete for $1 million.

You can watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 10 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Previously released episodes of ‘America’s Got Talent’ are also available for streaming on Netflix.

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 9 Recap:

The ‘Judge Cuts’ begin with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell re-watching the auditions that have received the stamp of approval from the judges in the auditions. In a montage, Heidi and Howie echo opposite sentiments on the singing talents, while Simon expresses that they need to keep the jaw-dropping acts in the competition. Simon also points out that some of the auditions have garnered quite impressive views on YouTube but Howie is confused about whether it makes the acts worthy enough to proceed to the live shows.

After going back and forth, the judges make up their minds and announce the acts that are moving forward in the competition. They are – ukulele player Feng E, impressionist and magician Vincent Marcus, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, drummer Malik DOPE, dancer Noah Epps, pig act Pork Chop Revue, twin entertainers Double Dragon, aerialist Alan Silva, comedians Usama Siddiquee and Michael Yo, and singers – Celina, Archie Williams, Kelvin Dukes, Thomas Day. Unfortunately, dog act Jennifer and Daiquiri, singer Ashley Marina and band Broken Roots don’t manage to sail through.

The judges then give ten acts, a second chance to gain a spot in the live shows. Since they have to perform from their respective homes, the network offers assistance to the contestants. The acts who get another shot are salsa-duo Simon and Maria, Scottish hula hooper Craig Reid, comedian Ty Barnett, harmonica players The Brothers Gage, singer Nolan Neal, magician Ryan Tricks, The Ninja Twins, Mentalist Max Major, singer Shaquira McGrath, and stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin. After enough contemplation, the judges announce that Simon and Maria, Shaquira McGrath, Max Major, Jonathan Goodwin, and Nolan Neal are advancing to the live shows.

