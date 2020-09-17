The finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 is almost upon us. In the fifteenth season, we have been introduced to some of the world’s best talents, who have graced our screens with mind-blowing performances belonging to genres like dance, music, comedy, magic, stunts, etc. Along with providing non-stop entertainment, the reality competition series has given a platform to numerous individuals from America and across the world to showcase their talent.

Needless to say, it has also managed to pull through the COVID-19 pandemic, unscathed. In case you want a quick recap of the latest episode, that is Results Show 6, dive straight to the recap section. Curious to know what to expect from ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 finale? Well, we have got you covered!

AGT 2020 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 23 is slated to release on September 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. The Live finale results will be announced in the two-hour episode 24 on September 23, 2020, in the same time-slot.

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Finale Spoilers

The season finale will be held at Universal Studios Hollywood in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, California. In the Live finale, the ten finalists of season 15 – Archie Williams, Broken Roots, Bello Sisters, Brandon Leake, Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Roberta Battaglia, Daneliya Tuleshova, Kenadi Dodds, and BAD Salsa – will give their best shot and perform one last time to gain the title of America’s most talented act and win the grand cash prize of $1 million.

Following the performance round, the winner will be announced by the Host Terry Crews the next day, in the two-hour finale, i.e., episode 24. In the final result episode, we can expect outstanding performances from several guests. There is a possibility that Simon Cowell might join the trio – Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara – in the season’s final installment.

Where to Watch America’s Got Talent Season 15 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 23 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Previously released episodes of ‘America’s Got Talent’ are also available for streaming on Netflix.

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 22 Recap:

In the Results Show 6, Terry brings forward all the semi-finalists and announces that since Kenadi Dodds, BAD Salsa, and Max Major are placed in the 4th, 5th and 6th position, their fate lies in the hands of the viewers by way of the Dunkin Save. Out of Celina and Cristina Rae, the single-mother from Atlanta, Christina, emerges as the first person in the last batch of semi-finalists to move to the finale. Scottish stage mentalist AKA the forensic mind reader Colin Cloud pulls a trick on the judges (sans Simon) and also includes the live audiences.

He asks the three judges to write down a word – Heidi goes with “Yo-yo,” Sofia’s word is “Happy,” while Howie writes down “Paris.” After the pendulum stops, Cloud proceeds to show a video wherein Shin Lim guesses Howie’s word. Then he surprises everyone with another video featuring Darci Lynne Farmer with a yo-yo. The cherry on the cake is the final video in which Kodi Lee plays ‘Happy’ on the piano. The expression on the judges face translates to “Wait, how is this possible?”

After the surprise act, we learn that out of Voices of Our City Choir, Daneliya Tuleshova, and W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, Daneliya is the one to advance to the finale. Terry then announces that Bello Sisters has managed to score a seat in the season finale, beating Jonathan Goodwin and Brett Loudermilk. In the form of another surprise act, the famous band BTS swoons the audience and judges off their feet. By exercising the Dunkin Save, the audience members save Kenadi. Finally, the judges pick BAD Salsa over Max Major.

