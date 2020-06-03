‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 recorded another eventful episode with regards to the viewership numbers and uniquely talented performers in the second round of auditions. The second batch of competitors comprises a comedian, a contortionist, a trio of acrobats, three singers, an unusual singing and dancing performance, and many others. The episode also features another Golden Buzzer recipient, who joins the Voices of Our City Choir from last week. Check out the recap section for more information on the contestants. Now, Let’s dive into the details of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 3!

AGT 2020 Episode 3 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 3 will release on June 9, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

Where to Watch America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 episode 3 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Previously released episodes of ‘America’s Got Talent’ are also available for streaming on Netflix.

America’s Got Talent Season 15 Episode 2 Recap:

The episode begins with an electrifying performance by the group of dancers and drummers – Divas and Drummers of Compton. The group’s motive is to earn college scholarships for the kids so that they can go to college and use their performing arts talent to change their lives. The group drums its way to the next round. Next up, we have Thomas Day, a future NFL player, who sings his heart out to Finneas’ ‘Break My Heart Again’ and manages to steal the Yeses from three judges, except for Mandel. Also, Sofia doesn’t shy away from pressing the buzzer this time. And what follows is a string of rejected artists comprising Chad Damiani, Jordan Perez, Matt Harbert, and Erin Byrne. Erin’s dud performance, wherein she sings with her mouth closed, compels Sofia and Simon to wonder how someone so serious can turn out to be so absurd.

Dancer/Contortionist Frenchie Baby gives a bone-popping performance by twisting his body parts into strange and unnatural positions. Everyone from the audience members to the judges is amazed, and Mandel watches, with his mouth agape in horror. Simon calls Frenchie’s mother after his performance, and everyone cheers as she gives her stamp of approval to her son. Like Frenchie, Math tutor, and comedian Usama Siddiquee gets a thumbs up from the audiences and four Yeses from the judges for his hilarious set on his misadventures in the dating scene as an American Muslim. 14-year-old singer Kelvin Dukes gets sent to the next round because of his impactful voice, while The Bello Sisters delivers a breathtaking acrobatic performance.

Sofia hits the Golden Buzzer for 10-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia’s powerful rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow.’ Roberta gets emotional after fulfilling her childhood dream of performing on the stage. Magician Florian Sainvet’s CD act, Jennifer and Daiquiri’s dog trick show, and Columbian pre-teen dancing duo – Simon and Maria manage to wow the judges and make it to the next round. The surprise act of the night has to be Bonavega. In his campy costume, the performer unleashes his jaw-dropping talent, where he sings, acts, dances, and even plays a mean guitar, gaining four Yeses from the judges who happily admit how wrong they were to judge Bonayega from his appearance.

