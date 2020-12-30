‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ aka ‘AGT: The Champions’ is a spinoff to ‘America’s Got Talent’, created by Simon Cowell. The show first premiered on January 7, 2019, and follows the same format as the parent series. It features some of the top performers, such as winners, finalists, live round participants, and other notable artists, from the parent show. The contestants compete against one another so as to secure a place in the grand finale and win the cash prize, alongside the title, “World Champion” within Got Talent. After the first season, the show was renewed for a second edition that dropped in January 2020. Let us now check the details of its upcoming installment.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2021 Release Date:

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ season 2 premiered on January 6, 2020, on NBC. It wrapped up with its seventh episode on February 17, 2020. As of now, a new season from the series seems highly unlikely — at least in 2021. We have heard reports that the show has been shelved for now. There are two reasons. Creator and judge Simon Cowell suffered from an accident in August 2020 and he is still recovering from the injury. On the other hand, the ongoing global pandemic makes it impossible to fly in international contestants. However, NBC has not officially canceled the competition. There is still hope. If the situation returns to normal in the following months, we can expect ‘AGT Champions’ season 3 to premiere in 2022.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2021 Cast: Host And Judges

‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ is hosted by Terry Crews, who is expected to make a comeback whenever season 3 is commissioned. Seated on the judging panel are Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, who should return for the third edition, provided Cowell recovers from his back injury by that time. Each season introduces a fresh batch of contestants from the Got franchise — who are top performers that had managed to leave an impression. The winner for season 2 was the acrobatic dance group called V.Unbeatable. Of course, season 3 will see a new batch of exceptional artists.

What Can America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2021 be About?

The competition begins with the performers segmented into groups who partake in the preliminary rounds. The panel gives their feedback and they can use their buzzers to denote an unimpressive act. The ones with the maximum votes progress to the next round. The off-stage vote is conducted with a panel of 50 voters, called the Superfan panel. Following this, we have the semi-finals and then the grand finale. The winner gets a cash prize and is crowned as the World Champion for the season. Of course, season 3, as and when it happens will stick to a similar format.

