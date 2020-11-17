‘Ancient Aliens’ is History’s long-running documentary series that sheds light on the controversial yet intriguing theory of aliens having landed on our planet millions of years back. The show uses evidence unearthed from the Age of the Dinosaurs to early cave drawings, as well as, reported sightings in America — to weave an interesting story. Each episode tries to answer long-unanswered questions and speculations about extra-terrestrials via first-hand accounts and grounded theories.

Attempting to delve deeper into whether intelligent beings ever visited Earth, ‘Ancient Aliens’ returned with its 16th iteration on November 13, 2020. The premiere dives into the theories surrounding the divine number 12. Now that its first episode has ended, let us check out the details of the next episode.

Ancient Aliens Season 16 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Ancient Aliens’ season 16 episode 2 is slated to premiere on November 20, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on the History Channel. New episodes drop weekly, every Friday, at the same time slot. The second episode is called ‘The Lost Kingdom’.

Where to Stream Ancient Aliens Season 16 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Ancient Aliens’ season 16 on tv as and when they air on the History Channel, by tuning in at 9 pm ET each Friday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on History’s official website.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Directv, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Philo TV — via any of your devices, which include iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. Certain episodes are streaming on Netflix. Some of the already aired episodes, as well as, seasons are available on Hulu. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase an individual episode or buy an entire season.

Ancient Aliens Season 16 Episode 1 Recap

Season 16 marks the return of lead expert Giorgio Tsoukalos as he teams up with theorists about extraterrestrial sightings — in order to answers this question: “If aliens are among us, how have they impacted our world and how will people react to this discovery?” (as per History Channel). Each episode combines historical details, first-hand accounts, and interviews with leading scientists, archaeologists and researchers, to lend insights on speculations about aliens, who might have landed on Earth. Season 16 additionally addresses reports about the apparent U.S. government funding of UFO research in Egypt’s Great Pyramid.

For instance, the first episode delves deep into the mystery surrounding the number 12. As per historical accounts, in multiple sacred traditions, this number holds a place of divine significance. Researchers have found its repeated occurrence in ancient architecture and groups of twelve wisdom. What’s more? Twelve also finds a mention in the latest scientific principles. The episode attempts to answer if this divine number is a part of an alien code left for humanity to decipher.

