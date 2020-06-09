Angela Simmons has made a name for herself in the world of fashion and reality television. Most recently we can see her in ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ on We Tv, which she co-executive produces and appears in. Simmons comes from a family steeped in hip hop royalty which has made it that much harder for her to be recognized on her terms. However, the tenacious and talented individual has gone far in succeeding in several ventures. Angela’s personal and professional life is quite well documented in her social media profiles, especially Instagram, but her fans are always curious to know more about her. Here’s all you need to know about Angela Simmons.

How Old is Angela Simmons?

Born on September 18, 1987, Angela is currently 32 years old. She hails from Queens, New York. Throughout her life, Angela has had close ties to the entertainment industry from an early age.

Who Are Angela Simmons’ Parents?

Angela comes from a family that boasts of hip hop legends. Her father is Joseph Ward Simmons, one of the founding members of Run-D.M.C. Joseph is better known as DJ Run or Rev Run. Angela’s father is the youngest of three brothers, the other two being Daniel Simmons, Jr. and Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Records. Valerie Vaughn is Angela’s mother.

Who Are Angela Simmons’ Siblings?

Angela has five siblings. Among her brothers is Joseph “JoJo” Ward Simmons, Jr. He can be seen in the We Tv series and runs Whos House Entertainment. Russell “Russy” Simmons II and Daniel Dwayne “Diggy” Simmons III are also her brothers. The latter happens to be an aspiring hip hop artist. Miley Justine Simmons is Angela’s half-sister who was adopted after Victoria Anne Simmons died shortly after her birth. Vanessa Simmons and Angela have worked most closely together on various ventures. Vanessa appears in ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ and is an aspiring actress.

What Are Angela Simmons’ Best Known Songs?

You might expect Angela to have stepped into a career in music, considering the family she comes from. However, she’s a fashionista and reality television star. Having studied for a while at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Angela has her line of beauty products called Simmons Beauty. She’s also a part of Dhair Boutique and has a fitness venture called Built Not Bought.

Angela has appeared in ‘Run’s House’ and ‘Daddy’s Girls,’ the spin-off. Vanessa and Angela also have a line of shoes called Pastry Footwear, which is housed under the family footwear line, Run Athletic. Apart from Angela’s numerous ventures, she also used to be the editor of Word Up! and Angela’s Rundown, two magazines which discontinued publication in 2012. She’s also appeared in Bow Wow’s music video ‘Shortie Like Mine.’

Who Is Angela Simmons’ Boyfriend?

Angela Simmons has been linked to both Romeo Miller and Bow Wow or Shad Moss, in ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ Of course, she dated Bow Wow earlier and recently has appeared open to rekindling things with him. However, Angela’s love life has witnessed a tragedy. Her fiance, Sutton Tennyson was shot dead. Angela has a son with him, named Sutton Tennyson Jr. You can check out Angela’s post eulogizing her fiance.

Notably, Sutton and Angela got engaged in April 2016, and their son was born in September. The couple called off the engagement in December 2017 amidst cheating rumors, and Sutton was tragically shot in late 2018.

