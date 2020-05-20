‘Labor of Love’ is a reality series that features 15 hot and happening men who compete with each other to prove that they are capable enough to become the father of the gorgeous Kristy Katzmann’s child. Angelo Castricone is one of the most interesting contenders on the show. What makes him so happening? You may ask. Well, here’s everything you need to know about him! Keep reading.

Angelo Castricone: Where is he From?

Angelo hails from the city of Buffalo in Western New York. He grew up in the Lovejoy neighborhood of the cultural hotspot but moved to Miami, South Florida, in 2003.

Despite spending most of his time in The Magic City, Angelo is still a Buffalo Bills fan at heart.

He has maintained his bond with his family and is very close to his father. Angelo makes sure to visit them at least four times a year.

Angelo Castricone: Age and Profession

The 40-year-old (39 during filming) hunk is a firefighter and refers to his crew members as the Green Truck Mafia. So you know whom to call if ever there is a fire in your neighborhood! Check him out in action!

Angelo flexes his muscles for the Firefighter calendar when he is not extinguishing fires and saving lives. He has posed as a model for the annual calendar’s 2016, 2017, and 2020 issue.

Angelo has earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He also holds a 2-striped purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is vying for the brown belt.

A hardcore fitness freak, Angelo is a member of the world-class Reebok CrossFit Miami Beach box. He often participates in marathon runs and CrossFit competitions.

He craves adventures and likes to live life to the extreme. Angelo loves to try out adrenaline-pumping activities like surfing, snowmobiling, skiing, paragliding, trekking, cycling or riding a quad bike through the Columbian mountains whenever he finds the time. You name it, and our man here has done it.

Mr. Firefighter is also a pop-culture fanatic and is not afraid to show it. Here is a video, in which Angelo is demonstrating his love for his job, while also showcasing the superhero geek in him.

Angelo loves to explore new places and often sets out with his friends to satiate his wanderlust. Here’s a quirky picture from his Thailand trip. Can you spot which one is him?

When he is not doing all that, Angelo likes to party and dine with his Miami family, comprising friends and colleagues.

Angelo Castricone Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

Angelo has grown up in a rough neighborhood, but he has always had the support of his family. He credits his father as a role model and is grateful to him for inculcating positive values and for always teaching him to put family above anything else. Angelo believes it’s the right time for him to settle down and start a family of his own. But he hasn’t always been lucky in love. Therefore, he has entered the show to win the heart of his potential romantic companion. Considering his skills and optimistic attitude, we think Angelo has got what it takes to win.

