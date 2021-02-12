Developed by Jonathan Lisco, ‘Animal Kingdom’ is a crime drama series that first premiered in 2016. It follows Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole), a 17-year-old, who lives with his grandmother, Janine “Smurf” Cody (Ellen Barkin), after the death of his mother. Janine is no ordinary woman; she a daunting criminal matriarch from California West Coast. As “J” gets more and more entangled in the criminal underworld, the police try to close in on him. Detective Sandra Yates believes “J” might be the key to bring down Smurf and the criminal family.

Therefore, the detective decides to keep close tabs on J. What follows is an exhilarating ride that has entertained fans for many years. The show became an overnight success after its release, with its pilot episode attracting 1.31 million viewers in the U.S alone. The first season of the family crime drama was positively received by the critics. It enjoyed favorable reviews, and the subsequent seasons were also praised equally. If you have been wondering when will ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 release, here’s everything we know!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

‘Animal Kingdom’ season 4 premiered on TNT on May 28, 2019, and concluded on August 20, 2019. It consists of 13 episodes with a runtime of 45-55 minutes each. The fourth season attracted an average of 1.21 million viewers per episode. The family drama has enjoyed similar success in every season before the fourth.

So it was bound to be renewed for a fifth season, which was announced in July 2019. As far as the release of season 5 is concerned, we have good news for the fans. In January 2021, the network announced that ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 is set to premiere sometime in summer 2021.

Season 5 is going to be full of twists and turns. Thankfully for fans, it won’t be the show’s last. On January 14, 2021, the network renewed the show for a sixth season even before the release of season 5. The upcoming season will lay the groundwork for the final season of the series. Shawn Hatosy confirmed the renewal in January 2021 on Twitter.

Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don’t be sad, 26 episodes left! That’s like a thousand hours … see you this summer for season 5!!! pic.twitter.com/md8sYWyddZ — Shawn Hatosy (@ShawnHatosy) January 14, 2021

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

The show is led by Finn Cole, who plays the role of Joshua “J” Cody, the 17-year-old teenager. Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, and Jake Weary essay the role of Andrew, Craig, and Deran Cody, respectively. The cast also includes Scott Speedman as Barry Brown, Molly Gordon as Nicky Henry, Carolina Guerra as Lucy, among many others.

Since the show’s inception, Ellen Barkin appears as Janine “Smurf” Cody, J’s grandmother. Her portrayal of the tough criminal matriarch is impressive, to say the least. Unfortunately, in season 4, Smurf meets her fate after being shot by J. Therefore, except for Ellen Barkin, almost all the main cast members are expected to reprise their respective characters in season 5.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Animal Kingdom’ introduces viewers to the unforgiving and rough world of crime. Joshua “J” Cody has nowhere to go after her mother’s death due to drug overdoes. He moves in with his estranged relatives, who pull him deeper into the criminal underworld. The fifth season of the gripping series will probably tie up all the loose ends of the previous seasons.

The Cody brothers are likely to bounce back together from their fallout that was caused by Janine’s death. Once they are together, there will be a power struggle between them. One of them is likely to emerge as the new leader of the group. There will be an additional challenge to forge past alliances after that. The upcoming season will come with several interesting answers, and fans are sure to be entertained by their favorite series.

Read More: Shows Like Animal Kingdom