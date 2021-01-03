Well, it’s time to make sure you are alone or you are going to be looking over your shoulder a lot while watching these anime. Yes, let’s talk about some of the sexy fanservice anime out there which are going to give you some hard times. Fanservice has been in anime for a long time and has become an integral part of it. Even some mainstream anime which don’t have anything to do with ecchi stuff throw an episode or two just for the viewer’s to feast their eyes on some of the most beautiful and sexiest characters of the series. But almost all anime on this list are those which have fanservice as their main theme. Don’t expect a decent storyline or a great array of characters. So, without further adieu let’s jump right into the list of top fanservice anime ever. This list does not follow any order and also don’t forget to mention your favourite pick in the comments. You can watch several of these fanservice anime on Crunchyroll, YouTube, Netflix or Hulu.

12. High School DxD (2012)

‘High School DxD’ is one of the most popular harem, ecchi anime. The series has lots of fanservice materials and if you like watching buxom female devils then this show is going to be quite entertaining for you. Apart from the ecchi, harem stuff, the storyline is good enough to keep you going. The first season of the series has a total of 12 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes in length.

The protagonist of the anime is Issei Hyoudou who is a pervert and wants a girlfriend. So, when a girl asks him out he instantly agrees. But later he comes to realize that the girl is a fallen angel and is there to kill him. She mortally wounds him. later, he finds himself waking up beside a naked Rias Gremory, the beautiful senior from his high school. Rias Gremory is a devil whose slave is now Issei. She has saved Issei’s life and reincarnated him as her devil slave.

11. Highschool of The Dead (2010)

If you are looking to watch a zombie-themed anime with lots of ecchi stuff then ‘Highschool of The Dead’ is going to be an entertaining watch. Lots of zombie killing action and boob physics are the highlights of the anime. There are a total of 12 episodes in this series with each episode being around 24 minutes in length. Takashi kimuro is one of the main characters of the anime. He has to kill his best friend who has become a zombie. He promises to protect his best friend’s girlfriend, Rei’s life. Rei and Takashi meet a bunch of other survivors of his high school and they band together to survive in this zombie apocalypse. The anime is decent enough to make you watch it till the end.

10. Monster Musume no Iru Nicchijou (2015)

Female human anime characters aren’t sexy enough for you and you need some inter-species stuff then this anime is going to satisfy your fantasy. ‘Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou’ is an anime which revolves around humans especially Japanese citizens trying to coexist with monsters who are animal-human hybrids. Japan has become the first country to encourage the coexistence of humans and monsters. To make the monsters slowly adapt to our society the government allows citizens to be the caretaker of a monster.

After a mistake by a government agent, Kimihito Kurusu ends up becoming a caretaker of a Lamia (snake woman) by the name of Mia. Mia loves him but under no circumstance should the two do sexual stuff as it is forbidden by law. As the series progresses Kimihito becomes the caretaker of many more monsters.

9. To Love-Ru (2008)

‘To Love-Ru’ is a popular romance, harem, ecchi anime. This anime series has lots of fanservice. There are a total of 26 episodes in it with each episode being 24 minutes in length. The protagonist of the anime is Rito Yuuki who has feelings for Haruna Sairenji but still has not been able to confess to her. One day while bathing a naked girl crashes on top of him. The girl is Lala Stalin Deviluke, princess of an alien empire. She wants to marry Rito to avoid a politically arranged marriage. As the series progresses other beauties add to this confusion as Rito finds himself not being able to confess to Haruna.

8. Prison School (2015)

‘Prison School’ is one of the best anime on this list if one combines the story, characters, and comedy. It is a entertaining anime and after watching it you will feel bad that there isn’t a second season. There are a total of 12 episodes in this anime with each episode being 24 minutes in length. You can easily binge it. The animations and art are quite good. The female characters designs are quite sexy and have pretty decent boob physics.

The anime takes place in Hachimitsu Private Academy which has recently become co-ed and five boys get the chance to study there. But soon they are found guilty of being peeping toms and given rigorous punishment by the underground student council and have to stay in the prison present within the boundaries of the academy. They have to stay there for one month upon completion of which they will be permitted to attend regular classes.

7. Maken-Ki (2011)

‘Maken-Ki’ is on this list just because it is full of fanservice and ecchi stuff. The premise of the story is kind of stereotypical. The protagonist of the anime is Takeru Ohyama who enrols in Tenbi Academy which has recently become co-ed and does not have any entrance exams. Takeru, being a pervert, hopes to pass his time staring at beautiful girls. But he soon finds out the students of the school are not what they seem. They have special magical powers which they bring out via weapons they name Maken. Takeru does not know about his power or Maken. Also, there’s a pretty girl by the name of Inaho Kushiya who claims to be his fiance.

6. Witchblade (2006)

The only reason I kept on watching ‘Witchblade’ is because of the sexy protagonist wearing skimpy clothes in her transformed state. Just look at her. There are a total of 24 episodes in this anime with each episode being 24 minutes in length. Masane Amaha is the protagonist of ‘Witchblade’. She along with her daughter Rihoko is running from the government as the child welfare agency wants to take her daughter away from her. One day a machine which can disguise as human attacks them. Somehow a strange light begins emitting from Masane’s wrist as she transforms into a powerful being and destroys the machine.

Turns out she holds the power of the legendary Witchblade. This involves her into a power struggle between certain powerful organizations.

5. Kill la Kill (2013)

‘Kill la Kill’ is a entertaining anime not just because it has great fanservice and ecchi stuff but because of a nice storyline and lots of funny materials. This anime is a parody of all such type of anime. In this anime as the power levels of the characters increases, their clothes start becoming more skimpier until there is almost nothing left. Ryuuko Matoi is the protagonist of the anime. She wants to avenge the death of her father and her only clue is one half of a scissor-like weapon which was an invention of her father’s.

Her search brings her to Honnouji Academy which is dominated by Satsuki and her underlings knows as the Elite Four. Satsuki provides the underlings with God clothes which give them superpowers. Ryuuko clashes with them but faces defeat. She returns her razed home and finds a God cloth Senketsu. Senketsu comes into contact with her blood and activates by latching onto her. Now, Ryuuko too has superpowers and is ready to take on Satsuki and the Elite Four.

4. Shinmai Maou no Testament (2015)

This is for people who love lots of naked booby time. ‘Shinmai Maou no Testament’ has lots of erotic scenes and yes, there is an uncensored version. This is one of the anime which walks on the boundary that separates anime from hentai. The first season of the anime has a total of 12 episodes with each episode being around 23 minutes in length. Basara Toujo gains two beautiful stepsisters when his dad suddenly remarries. He then leaves for his work.

Now, Basara has to take care of his step-sisters all on his own. But turns out that the sisters belong to the demon clan and try to force Basara out of the house which forces Basar to reveal his true identity of being a member of the hero clan. Heroes are rivals of demons but still, Basara chooses to protect them from external threat. Also, one of his sisters is a succubus who makes the other sister enter a master-slave pact with Basara in an erotic way.

Read More: Best Horror Anime

3. Ikki Tousen (2003)

Look, anime has proven time and again that even if a premise is stupid or bad it can be implemented to make pretty decent stuff. But not in the case of ‘Ikki Tousen’ where an entertaining premise was implemented badly. It is on this list for lots of sexy female characters and fanservice. The anime takes place in the Kanto region of Japan where a turf war is going between seven schools. Some of the students from schools possess special beads which hold souls of Chinese warriors. But along with inhabiting the abilities of these warriors they also inherit their fate.

Hakufu, the protagonist of the anime, is a transfer student at Nanyo Academy. She is a really strong fighter and immediately imbalances the power hierarchy. She seems to possess the ability of powerful Chinese warlord Sun Ce. But the most powerful students at her academy want to stop her from achieving her goal of defeating anyone who challenges her and uniting the seven schools.

Read More: Best Action Anime

2. Rosario to Vampire (2008)

‘Rosario to Vampire’ is a supernatural anime set in a school. It is one of the popular ecchi, harem anime. There are a total of 13 episodes in this anime with each episode being around 25 minutes in length. Tsukune Aono is the protagonist of the story who is bad at academics and his bad grades do not allow him to study at a good high school But his parents find out an academy by the name of Youkai Academy which will accept him and they enrol him there. But Youkai Academy is a place where monsters study in their human forms to coexist with humans. Also, there’s a strict rule that the academy must follow. Any human found on the premise will be executed immediately. Even though there’s trouble Tsukune decides to stay at the academy to further his relationship with Moka Akashiya, a girl he met on the first day of his school. But what he does not know is that Moka is a vampire.

Read More: Best Romance Anime

1. Fairy Tail (2009)

Look, if you have seen ‘Fairy Tail’ then you have a pretty good idea why this is on this list. Despite being a mainstream anime with focus on magical and fantasy themes along with having a great array of characters and interesting storylines the anime has a decent amount of fanservice which makes it a suitable anime for the list. Was it necessary to have so much fanservice in the anime? Well, the answer will vary depending on who you ask. But all can agree upon the fact that the anime is great and entertaining.

‘Fairy Tail’ takes place in a world where magic is quite commonplace and finds its use in various things. Mages having specialized skills and similar mindset band together in groups called guilds and take on jobs. One of the most popular and powerful of the guilds is the Fairy Tail guild. A mage by the name of Lucy Heartfilia wants to join the Fairy Tail guild. She meets Natsu Dragneel and Happy who are looking for the former’s foster dad. Lucy then becomes the victim of an abduction attempt and is saved by Natsu who turns out to be a member of the Fairy Tail guild. He invites Lucy to join the guild. Thus, kickstarting her adventures.

Read More: Best High School Anime