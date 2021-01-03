Blue is one of the primary colors. The others being Red and Green. Blue is the color of the sky and sea and has a calming effect on our body. We know anime is famous for its unique design styles and art. Many anime creators are quite creative in their approach to designing characters especially when it comes to color composition. This has led to some fantastic character designs. One of the things that stands out in an anime character design is the hair. Over the years we have seen multiple colors when it comes to hair in anime. Today, we are going to look at some popular anime girls who sport blue hair. So, without any delay let’s get into it. Here’s the list of best anime girls with blue hair.

12. Suzuno Kamazuki, Hatarakou Maou-sama!

Suzuno Kamazuki is a female character from the funny supernatural, comedy anime series ‘Hatarakou Maou-sama!’. Satan is the demon lord whose name strikes fear in everyone. He wants to conquer the land of Ente Isla but a hero by the name of Emilia someone stops his brutal quest and defeats him. Satan escapes via a portal only to land in the world of humans where no magic is present thus rendering his abilities useless. To survive in this world he needs a job so that he can support himself. He gets a job at a fast food restaurant by the name of MgRonald’s and is going to conquer the human world, one happy customer at a time. Satan’s next door neighbor in the human world is Suzuno Kamazuki. She is a pretty girl with long hair. She is generally seen in traditional Japanese clothing. Suzuno hails from Ente Isla and is the member of the Church of Ente Isla.

11. Medaka Kurokami, Medaka Box

Medaka Kurokami is the protagonist and the titular character of the ecchi, comedy anime series ‘Medaka Box’. The anime is kind of okay. You can watch it irregularly while you take a break from your daily serious anime or while waiting for the next episode of the anime you are currently watching to air. Medaka Kurokami has long hair and red eyes. She has a voluptuous figure with large bosom which she has no problem showing off. But she is not some pretty bimbo. She is quite intelligent as well as athletic. She is one of the most popular girls in her high school and after running for Student Council President she won by 98 percent of votes. Medaka wants to help others as much as and so she sets up an assistance box where students can submit their help requests. But she will soon realize that helping others every time is not easy or safe.

10. Ami Mizuno, Sailor Moon

Ami Mizuno is one of the main characters in the magic genre anime ‘Sailor Moon’. The anime is quite popular among fans of the magic genre. It aired way back in the 90s. The first season of the series has a total of 46 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes long. Usagi Tsukino is the protagonist of the anime who is an ordinary girl who is poor at her studies and gets the lowest grades. But after saving a cat by the name of Luna who tells her that their meeting was prophecized her life completely changes. She is now Sailor Moon, a guardian who has the task of protecting Earth. Ami is one of the classmates of Usagi. She is the most intelligent girl in the series and has an IQ of around 300. Ami wants to become a medical practitioner someday as she loves helping people. She also has a love for knowledge and likes pop music and romance novels.

9. Princess Vivi, One Piece

Princess Vivi is one of the supporting female characters in one of the most popular anime of all time, ‘One Piece’. ‘One Piece’ is also one of the longest running anime of all time with more than 800 episodes under its belt with more to come. The anime series follows the adventures of a pirate by the name of Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become the Pirate King by finding the treasure people dub One Piece. The treasure was left behind by the legendary pirate king Gol D. Roger on the vast stretches of Grand Line the most dangerous stretch of water. Princess Vivi appears as an antagonist who works for a criminal organization by the name of Baroque Works. The organization is responsible for various mal-activities in the kingdom of Alabasta. Later we find out that Vivi is just pretending to the member of the organization as she wants to expose their scandals to save her kingdom which she is a princess of. She was briefly a member of the Straw Hats Pirates.

8. Wendy Marvell, Fairy Tail

Wendy Marvell is one of the main characters of the action, fantasy anime ‘Fairy Tail’. She is a member of the Fairy Tail guild and has similar powers as Gajeel Redfox and Natsu Dragneel. ‘Fairy Tail’ is one of the best fantasy anime out there. The show will be completed soon as its third and final season being released the previous year and is currently ongoing. In the world of ‘Fairy Tail’ magic is a common thing and finds its use in doing various chores in everyday life. There are multiple magical guilds which consist of mages having similar tastes. These guilds take on various jobs. One of the most famous magic guilds is the Fairy Tail Guild. It consists of mages who have great magical skills and they treat each other as family members rather than a team. Wendy Marvell is a member of the guild and is a sky dragon slayer. She has the ability to manipulate air. Wendy can also consume air and has the ability to heal even the most serious of injuries. Her body type is petite and she has long hair. Like other sky dragon slayers, Wendy has long canine teeth.

7. Rei Ayanami, Neon Genesis Evangelion

Rei Ayanami is one of the main characters of the anime series ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ and the ‘Evangelion’ franchise in general. If you enjoy watching mecha anime then there’s a high chance that you know about ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’. It is one of the most famous of the mecha anime. But the anime series is not all about big ass robots with teenagers as pilots fighting big ass alien monsters rather the series is a sort of mature outlook on life. It showcases coming of age as well as self-discovery. I feel that the mecha theme is just there to keep things interesting and moving. The story revolves around an organization by the name of Nerv who uses the latest technologies to create big robots which need teenage pilots to fight with alien monsters who want to destroy Earth. Rei Ayanami works as a pilot in Nerv. Her past is mysterious and initially, her personality is quite cold as she seems to have no emotions. She is dedicated to her work. After meeting Shinji she opens up and we get to experience her emotional side.

6. Shiro, No Game No Life

Shiro is the female protagonist of the isekai anime ‘No Game No Life’. It is an entertaining anime series which deals with games. So if you are a fan of the stuff I suggest you check it out. The anime is pretty visually appealing as the art and animation are pretty decent and colorful. Shiro is one half behind the legendary username Blank the other half being her brother Sora. Shiro is a genius and has great analytical skills allowing her to solve problems easily. But she doesn’t do great with emotions and has a hard time trying to understand other’s emotions. She relies on her brother for such stuff. Shiro loves her brother a lot and gets quite uncomfortable when he is not around. At certain times it seems that she has a brother complex. Shiro along with Sora gets transported to Disboard a world where games are used to resolve disputes.

5. Ami Kawashima, Toradora!

‘Toradora!’ is an entertaining romantic comedy. It follows two individuals Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka. Ryuuji is a good-natured boy who loves household work and is kind to others. But even though people say that we should not judge a book by its cover we still do. This is quite obvious in Ryuuji’s case since his face is intimidating making others think that he is a delinquent. Taiga Aisaka is the female protagonist of the anime. She has a short height and is short-tempered and quite feisty. After a chance encounter, Ryuuji finds out that Taiga has a crush on his friend Yuusaku Kitamura. Ryuuji has a crush on one of Taiga’s friends. Thus, both start helping each other out to get closer to their crushes. Ami is one of the main characters in the series. She is the childhood friend of Yuusaku. She is quite beautiful and has been doing modeling for some time. Ami never gets along with Taiga and initially, they were enemies, though over the course of the series their bitterness for each other subdues.

4. Kotomi Ichinose, Clannad

Kotomi Ichinose is one of the main characters of the romantic comedy ‘Clannad’. It is a really great anime series and all anime fans should definitely check it out. The second season rather the sequel of ‘Clannad’ is also quite good and is one of the highest-rated anime. It anime follows the life of Tomoya Okazaki who is a delinquent. He loves fooling around and has no interest in life since he finds it quite boring. He keeps skipping classes to waste his time with his friend. But after meeting with a girl named Nagisa Furukawa his outlook on life changes. he learns that Nagisa has been held back a year due to illness. They soon become friends and Tomoya helps her revive the drama club along with four other girls. Kotomi is one of the girls who help Tomoya and Nagisa. She is quite beautiful. In the anime version, she has a big bosom. Kotomi likes playing the violin and is very good at academics. But she lacks social skills and relies on Tomoya for those.

3. Esdeath, Akame ga Kill

Esdeath is the antagonist of the dark fantasy series ‘Akame ga Kill’. If you like badass action sequences and do not have any problem with violence, blood, and gore then you will enjoy ‘Akame ga Kill’. The anime series revolves around a group of assassins known as the Night Raid. Night Raid supports the revolution army whose agenda is to overthrow the tyrannous rule under the young ruler who is being corrupted by his prime minister. To take care of Night Raid the prime minister asks Esdeath to handle the matter. Esdeath is quite powerful and her teigu gives her freezing abilities. Though she is mostly seen as a sadistic evil being Esdeath is quite compassionate at times. She is obsessed with Tatsumi.

2. Bulma, Dragon Ball

I know what you will point out that Bulma’s hair is turquoise but turquoise is bluish-green isn’t it? So, why not let it slide this time? It is highly unlikely that one doesn’t know about the ‘Dragon ball’ series in this day and age. If you are an anime fan then it is impossible not to know about it. Bulma is one of the most popular female characters in the entire ‘Dragon Ball’ franchise. She was the first friend Goku ever had. She meets Goku when she is searching for the dragon balls. Goku has a dragon ball which is why Bulma’s tracker leads her to him. Their encounter in the anime happens at the very first episode way back in the 80s. Their friendship remains strong to this day. Bulma is also one of the most beautiful female characters in the series.

1. Juvia Lockser, Fairy Tail

Fantasy anime series may compromise with many things but not colors. These shows are quite colorful even when it comes to character designs. This means that many characters have different and fictitious hair colors. Up next is another female character from the fantasy series ‘Fairy Tail’. Juvia Lockser is a mage belonging to the fairy tail guild. Her element is water. She has long blue hair and a curvaceous body figure. She is also quite pretty and has snow-white skin complexion. Earlier, she used to be an S-class mage in the now disbanded Phantom Lord Guild.

