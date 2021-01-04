‘Black Clover’ is an action, comedy anime filled with magic. The anime aired in the year 2017 and is still going on. The story revolves around two young boys who were abandoned as a kid at a church on the same day. They grow up together and promise each other to compete for the title of Wizard King- The Greatest magician. The show has decent visuals and is kind of entertaining. So, if you like this show and while waiting for the next episode want to watch some similar shows then feel free to go through this list. Also, don’t forget to mention your favorite pick in the comments.

13. UQ Holder! (2017)

Let’s kickstart the list with an anime which revolves around magic. ‘UQ Holder!’ is an anime show which has similar structures to ‘Black Clover’. Touta Konoe is the protagonist of the series. He lives in a village and leads an ordinary life secluding him from society elsewhere. After discovering magic everything changes in the world. But the change is not necessarily good and a huge upset disrupting the balance of the world takes place. Touta does not know anything about all this since he lives away from society and spends time with his female-teacher who can use magic and a group of friends. But in a world where everything is disrupted, no one can live ignorantly and soon his peaceful life is disturbed. A bounty hunter who comes to attack his teacher mortally wounds Touta. He survives and learns that he is now a vampire. Now, he must undertake an adventure to set things right.

12. Konjiki no Gash Bell!! (2003)

If you enjoy watching ‘Black Clover’ and want something similar to invest your time in then you might want to check out ‘Konjiki no Gash Bell!!’. It is a fun anime which has a total of 150 episodes. Don’t worry about the sheer volume of the stuff as it can be really interesting at times and might be worth your time. But yeah, there are some filler episodes which are boring and you can skip them. In the world of ‘Konjiki no Gash Bell!!’, demons must find human masters on Earth and fight other demons until only one emerges as the true victor. Takamine Kiyomaro is a guy who doesn’t care about the world but when Gash a little demon suddenly arrives in his care Takamine must learn the value of friendship and take care of Gash as his master as the latter embarks on various battles.

11. Magi The Labyrinth of Magic (2012)

‘Magi The Labyrinth of Magic’ is an entertaining action, adventure anime which deals with magic. The anime takes inspiration from popular tales in the Arabian Nights collection. Labyrinths are mysterious places which contain great amounts of treasure in them. If one can get to one and conquer it, they can have all the wealth they need. The Magi are a rare class of magicians who are responsible for the labyrinths. They are known to guide certain individuals to these places and help them build kingdoms. Djinns rule over the labyrinths and one who conquers the labyrinth gets to use the former’s immense powers.

Aladdin is a normal magician who has the ability to summon a djinn with his flute. He embarks on a journey to explore the world during which he meets Alibaba. After an incident, the duo starts seeking the nearest labyrinth thus starting their adventure.

10. Ao no Exorcist (2011)

Do you enjoy supernatural themes in anime? Are you looking for an anime similar to ‘Black Clover’ which also has a satisfying supernatural theme? Then ‘Ao no Exorcist’ might be the anime that you should definitely check out. In this anime, demons and humans exist in parallel worlds and a demon can only enter the world of humans by possessing a human. But someone like the demon king needs a powerful vessel that is why he makes sure of having an offspring.

Rin Okumura finds out that he is the son of Satan after being ambushed by a bunch of demons. Later, after his adoptive father is killed while protecting him Rin decides to become an exorcist to be able to fight Satan rather than join hands with him.

9. Boku no Hero Academia (2017)

The general premise of ‘Black Clover’ is a bit cliché which is why you will find so many similar anime spanning across multiple genres. Which is a great thing, since we won’t get bored by watching the same genre. ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero genre anime. Quirks are special abilities that humans have acquired after years of evolutions. They give humans superhuman abilities. Nowadays, quirks are so common that rarely a person is quirkless. But Midoriya Izuku is an unfortunate being who is quirkless making it impossible for him to become a superhero like his idol All Might. But after a chance encounter with his idol, he learns that the latter’s quirk is something which can be passed on. Thus, Midoriya begins to train so that he can finally get a quirk and be able to join the UA High, a hero academy.

8. Soul Eater (2008)

Let’s come back to the supernatural theme with the next anime on this list ‘Soul Eater’. It is an entertaining piece of work which has a total of 51 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes in length. The anime revolves around the students of the Death Meister Academy and their adventures. The academy is an institute which aims to raise quality death scythes for shinigami to use in battles against evil beings. But the scythes are not made from any metal or similar stuff rather they are special humans who have the ability to transform into weapons after the consumption of 99 evil souls along with the soul of a witch. Follow the daily lives of a group of students in the academy including the son of Lord Death himself.

7. Fairy Tail (2019)

If you want to invest your time in a long shounen fantasy anime similar to ‘Black Clover’ then go for ‘Fairy Tail’. It is one of the best fantasy anime out there which deals with lots of magic. The anime is set in the land of Fiore where magic is pretty commonplace and is used in almost everything. Various mages band together and form guilds which take on tasks. One of the most famous guilds is the Fairy Tail guild whose members are more like a family and have great skills as a mage.

Lucy Heartfilia is a young mage who wants to join the fairy tail guild. But she becomes the victim of a kidnap attempt after an encounter with a man who tricks her. Natsu Dragneel is a mage who is a member of the fairy tail guild. He saves Lucy and offers her to join the guild. This marks the beginning of her adventures with the guild.

6. Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (2007)

Let’s now look at an anime from the mecha genre. ‘Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann’ is one of the most entertaining mecha anime. It has an interesting storyline, great characters, and beautiful artwork and visuals. The surface of Earth has become inhabitable. So, humans have started to live underneath it and have built underground villages. Nowadays, stories about the surface of Earth is nothing short of a fable. Simon and Kamina are two boys who have adventurous spirits. They want to venture out to the surface of the Earth. One day while excavating they stumble upon an ancient mecha which they call Lagann.

Fortunately, for them, this mecha helps them fend off a surprise attack from the surface. After the incident, the surface lies in plain view and the duo along with a gun-wielding female venture out to explore the surface of Earth.

5. Hunter x Hunter (2011)

‘Hunter x Hunter’ is one of the best action, adventure anime. The anime is really fun and hooks you to the very end. It is one of the most popular and highest-rated anime of all time and I suggest you to definitely check it out. Hunter is one of the most respected and highest paying professions in the world of ‘Hunter x Hunter’. Gon’s father is a hunter who left his son to pursue his dreams. Taking inspirations from his father Gon decides to become a hunter himself and go on an adventure to look for his father. But a professional hunter is quite hard to find and also to become a hunter is not easy. He needs to take a difficult test. During his adventures, he meets several individuals who become his friends especially a boy by the name of Killua who has great skills, is not a knucklehead like Gon, and hails from a family of assassins.

