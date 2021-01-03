‘High School DxD’ is one of the most popular ecchi, harem anime. It has a supernatural theme and also includes a lot of action. The anime has generated a huge fan-base and is quite entertaining. It is about a high school student by the name of Issei Hyoudou, who ends up being killed by a fallen angel only to be reincarnated as a devil by one of his seniors named Rias Gremory. If you loved watching the anime and are looking for something tonally and stylistically similar to this one, then you have come to the right place. Here’s the list of best anime similar to ‘High School DxD’ that are our recommendations. You can watch several of these anime like ‘High School DxD’ on Netflix, Crunchyroll or Hulu.

14. Highschool of The Dead (2010)

Let’s kickstart the list with an ecchi anime set in a post-zombie-apocalyptic world. This anime is really entertaining and I don’t know why so many people say otherwise. Yes, it might not be as serious as other anime but it gets all ecchi aspects of it right. The story is great and it is just sad that there isn’t any second instalment to the series. Suddenly, the dead begin to walk and Japan faces a great calamity. Takashi Kimuro, the protagonist of the anime, faces the horrors of the apocalypse first-hand when he has to kill his friend who gets bitten by a zombie. He vows to protect the girlfriend of the man he just killed and joins hands with other survivors from his school to live through the apocalypse.

13. Rosario to Vampire (2008)

‘Rosario to Vampire’ is an ecchi, harem anime with a supernatural theme. It is a fun little anime which takes place in a high school setting. There’s a total of 13 episodes, with each episode being 25 minutes in length. The anime takes place in an academy by the name of Youkai Academy. As the name suggests, the place is not for humans, rather it is a place where monsters study in human form to learn how to coexist with humans. The academy teaches normal subjects like science, maths, etc. Tsukune Aono, the protagonist of the anime, is not a bright student and his marks could not get him into any high school. His parents are desperate and unknowingly enroll him at the Youkai Academy. By the way, there’s a rule in the academy that says that any humans found inside the campus are to be executed immediately. Tsukune encounters the pretty Moka Akashiya and despite the dangers, decides to stick around to further his relationship with her. But what he does not know is that Moka is a vampire!

12. Freezing (2011)

Did you stumble upon this list while searching for ecchi anime with lots of action? Then you might want to check out ‘Freezing’. It is fun, ecchi, and has a harem theme. The anime takes place in the future where an alien race by the name of Novas regularly invade and attack the Earth, leaving behind destruction. Humans try to fight them off and the clashes between them are known as Nova Clashes. To fight the Novas, women and men are implanted with stigmata which provide them with supernatural abilities to fight off the aliens. The women are known as Pandoras while the men are their Limiters. Kazuya Aoi, the male protagonist of the anime, enters into the training academy. He mistakes Satellizer el Bridget as his sister and embraces her. Bridget is a powerful Pandora and has the nickname of the untouchable queen. She learns that her touch does not drive away Kazuya and so she decides to take him on as her limiter.

11. To Love-Ru (2008)

‘To Love-Ru’ is one of the most popular ecchi, harem anime. It is really funny and extremely entertaining on so many levels. It also has a sci-fi theme, though there isn’t any action. Rito Yuuki is a 16-year-old boy. He is a high school student and has a crush on a girl by the name of Haruna Sairenji. He has had this crush since his childhood but is yet to confess it to her. But things get complicated when a naked girl crash-lands in his bathroom when he is taking a bath. The girl is Lala Satalin Deviluke; she is the crown princess of an alien race and escapes her home planet to avoid a political marriage. To further her wishes, she goes as far as to propose to the ordinary Rito. As the story progresses, Rito finds himself surrounded by beauties swooning over him, as his relationship with Haruna complicates. The anime has a total of 26 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes in length.

10. Campione!: Matsurowanu Kamigami to Kamigoroshi no Maou (2012)

Up next we have ‘Campione!: Matsurowanu Kamigami to Kamigoroshi no Maou’. It is again an ecchi, harem anime with lots of action and a supernatural theme. The series is kind of fun and has some really ecchi moments but they are not as intense as ‘Highschool DxD’. The series has a total of 13 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes in length. Kusanagi Godou is the protagonist of the anime; he is 16 years old and plays Mortal Combat. His life suddenly changes after he defeats the God of War in the Mortal Combat. Now he has become a Campione or God Slayer and must fight Heretical Gods who muscle into places they shouldn’t be. Godou suddenly finds himself being the center of attention for many pretty beauties who want to worship him. But it seems that some of them might have some other agenda as well.

9. Ichiban Ushiro no Dai Maō (2010)

‘Ichiban Ushiro no Dai Mao’ is an ecchi, harem anime. Like ‘Highschool DxD’, it takes place in a high school setting and has a supernatural theme. The series has some great ecchi moments and there’s lots of fanservice. The series has a total of 12 episodes with each episode being 23 minutes in length. Akuto Sai, the protagonist of the anime, is good at heart and hopes to change the world for good. His starting step is to enroll in the Constant Magic Academy. On the way, he meets a ninja by the name of Junko Hattori. Both of them share similar views and thus become friends. But fate has something else planned for Akuto, as in the academy, he finds out that he is the prophesied demon king. As a result, the students, including Junko, ostracize him. But Akuto is bent on proving the prophecy wrong as he keeps working diligently towards his original goal. There might be one plus point, though, as he finds himself surrounded by beauties who want to show him their affection.

8. Trinity Seven (2014)

‘Trinity Seven’ is a popular ecchi, harem anime; it has the theme of magic. Arata Kasuga, the protagonist, lives in a town. One day, the sun stops shining and thus, the Breakdown Phenomenon occurs, destroying his entire town. But his town gets artificially recreated via magic, thanks to the magical grimoire he has, which was a present from his childhood friend and cousin Hijiri Kasuga. Lilith Asami is a magical user; she is sent to investigate this phenomenon and finds Arata in his artificial world. She breaks his world and provides him with two options: he must hand over the grimoire or he will die. Arata ends up choosing another option wherein he enrolls into the magic academy to train and become powerful. Lilith Asami is a student of the academy and is one of the seven magical users who await Arata’s arrival. Together, they must try and save his town and his friend, Hijiri.

7. Kore wa Zombie Desu ka? (2011)

Well, this list is going to have plenty of ecchi, harem anime which have supernatural themes and lots of action. And this next entry, too, follows the same criteria. ‘Kore wa Zombie Desu ka?’ is a weirdly funny and entertaining anime. It has a total of 12 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes in length. Ayumu Aikawa, the protagonist of the anime, is walking home one night. Unfortunately, he encounters a serial killer on the way who kills him. But that is not all since as soon as he dies, he comes back to life, thanks to the necromancer Eucliwood Hellscythe. There’s one catch though — he is now a zombie! Things become weirder when he accidentally steals the clothes of a magical girl, Haruna, and gets all her powers. Haruna then orders him to user her powers to fight the evil creatures by the name of Megalo until they are able to find a solution to their predicament. Yes, now Ayumu has to cross-dress as a magical girl to fight the evil creatures.

6. Hyakka Ryouran: Samurai Girls (2010)

Do the names Jubei Yagyu, Sen Tokugawa, Kanetsugu Naoe, Hanzo Hattori, Matabei Goto, and Yukimura Sanada sound familiar to you? If you love the Japanese samurai culture or are a fan of shinobi-themed literature, then you might know these names. These were some of the famous warriors from Japanese history. But in the anime ‘Hyakkan Ryouran: Samurai Girls’, these warriors are females wearing questionable amounts of clothing. Also, in this world, the Tokugawa Shogunate remains in power and these female warriors are sent to Buou Academic School, where they train themselves to become powerful and improve their skills. Muneakira Yagyu, the master of the Yagyu dojo, is the only one capable of taking these girls to the next level. He unlocks the potential of Jubei with a kiss and rest of the girls too set their sight on attaining the power. Together with their master, they must rebel against the oppressive student’s council.

5. Seikon no Qwaser (2010)

‘Seikon no Qwaser’ has some ecchi stuff but has a more serious undertone than the other anime on the list. It takes place in St. Mihailov Academy, where a series of murders have taken place. All the victims are beautiful, young women. Who will be the next prey of this monster? More importantly, who is this monster?

Mafuyu Oribe and Tomo Yamanobe are adopted sisters whose classmates harass them. On their way home, they encounter an injured man. The sisters decide to bring him back to their place and tend to him. That very night, Mafuyu finds herself face to face with the serial killer. But he does not kill her, rather demands from her something that her father left behind. Thankfully, the man she saves earlier comes to her rescue and prevents her from becoming the next victim of the killer. Turns out that the man’s name is Sasha and he is a Qwaser who has the ability to control chemical elements. But he can do so by taking in Soma, which one can find in a woman’s breast (Look, something had to be ecchi!). He controls iron, creates a scythe and slays the serial killer.

4. Heaven’s Lost Property (2009)

If you have been wanting to see sexy angels wearing skimpy outfits, then go for ‘Heaven’s Lost Property’. The anime has a total of 13 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes in length. Tomoki Sakurai is the protagonist of the anime. Since his childhood, Tomoki has been having strange dreams of an angel and after waking up, he is always in tears. Sohara Mitsuki is his childhood friend; she worries about Tomoki a lot due to his strange dreams. She decides to find a way to help him out and talks to sky maniac Eishirou Sugata. Eishirou is instantly able to tell that the problem Tomoki is facing is related to the unknown anomaly that the scientists have observed in the sky. This anomaly is something the scientists dub New World. Eishirou recruits them to his club and invites them to observe the anomaly. On the same day, a girl literally falls from the sky into Tomoki’s life and starts calling him master. The anime revolves around these strange Angeloids and the New World.

3. Masou Gakuen HxH (2016)

‘Masou Gakuen HxH’ is an ecchi, harem anime which has a magic theme. It is sort of silly if you consider the character development and the plot but if you are looking to pass your time watching some fanservice anime, then you will definitely enjoy it. The anime has a total of 12 episodes with each episode being 24 minutes in length. Hida Kizuna, the protagonist of the anime, possesses the Heart Hybrid Gear ability. But even though his ability is not strong enough to make him special, his sister is bent on sending him to strategic defense school, where students possessing the Heart Hybrid Gear ability fight off invaders. Most of the students are sexy, voluptuous girls wearing skimpy outfits. Though Hida’s fighting abilities are not on par with the others in the school, his sister has some other plans: apparently, the girls having erotic moments with him will lead to them gaining power and replenishing their energy.

2. Sekirei (2008)

‘Sekirei’ is another popular ecchi, harem anime featuring lots of hot female characters and some great action. Minato Sahashi, the protagonist of the anime, struggles in academics and fails his college entrance exams for the second time. As a result, people consider him a failure. But all hope is not lost as a beautiful and sexy woman by the name of Musubi comes into his life literally from the sky. Her name is Musubi and she is a Sekirei. Sekirei is the name for extraterrestrial humanoid creatures having special abilities. They are said to come to Earth and kiss humans possessing the Ashikabi gene and unlock their inner potential. She kisses Minato and thus, a bond is formed between the two, which drags them into the dangerous world of a battle between similar pairs. Turns out, things are much more serious than it seemed initially.

1. Shinmai Maou no Testament (2015)

‘Shinmai Maou no Testament’ has lots of ecchi and fanservice moments and if you are a fan of anime boob physics, then you will surely love this one. The anime has a total of 12 episodes with each episode being around 23 minutes in length. You should also check out the OVA for more fun. Basara Toujo’s dad surprises him by suddenly remarrying. Now, Basara has two new step-sisters. His dad later leaves him with his two sisters as he has to leave immediately for his job. Later, Basara realizes that his sisters are actually demons and unfortunately, he belongs to the hero clan which opposes demons. But he decides to keep the promise he made to his father by protecting his sisters. One of the sisters is Mio, who is the daughter of the former demon lord, while the other sister is Maria, her servant. Maria ends up tweaking a master-servant pact between Mio and Basara and makes the latter the master of Mio. Believe me, that was necessary for some great ecchi moments.

