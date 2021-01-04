Sometimes our secret perverted desires need to be tingled and anime has got the right stuff for us. Ecchi or Fanservice is a popular anime genre for an obvious reason. It roughly translates to sexy or naughty. ‘Trinity Seven’ is one such anime I took delight in. The plot is good, characters are interesting and yes, lots of naughty stuff. Arata Kasuga’s normal easy-going life is destroyed one day as the Black Sun appeared and destroyed his city and took his cousin Hijiri away from him.

Before disappearing, Hijiri provides Kasuga with a grimoire asking it to protect him. Kasuga wishes his town to be saved and the grimoire responds by creating an illusion of his normal life and he forgets what happened. A mage is sent to investigate the event but she finds the illusion instead. She makes Kasuga remember what happened and the spell is undone but the grimoire lets him know that Hijiri is alive. Kasuga decides to join the Royal Biblia Academy to become a mage to save his cousin.

Now that we have quickly refreshed your memory, here is the list of anime similar to Trinity Seven that is our recommendations. You can watch some of these anime like Trinity Seven on Netflix or Amazon Prime or Hulu.

1. High School DxD (2012)

‘High School DxD’ is a popular anime of the Ecchi genre. Here we have Issei who spends his time satisfying his perverse personality. He dreams to own a harem someday. One day he meets a girl who asks him out. Turns out that the girl is a fallen angel, and wants to take Issei’s life. But he is reincarnated as a devil, thanks to a beautiful senior named Rias who is a top-class devil and now Issei needs to work for her. His easy-going life has now turned into a dangerous battle with demons but not without some kinky fun. He gets to enjoy his ecchi lifestyle too.

2. Saijaku Muhai no Bahamut (2014)

In ‘Saijaku Muhai no Bahamut’ we have Lux a former prince of the Arcadia empire. He ends up trespassing a female bathing area and sees the current princess in her natural clothe-less glory. She gets angry and challenges him to a duel. Long story short he ends up studying in an all-female school for royals training to become Drag-Knight. The show is filled with kinky stuff in form of upskirt scenes, exposed women assets and much more for us to be invested.

3. Strike the Blood (2014)

If you have wondered if a serious-sounding plot can be made perverted and comic then watch ‘Strike the Blood’. It tells the story of Kojou Akatsuki a high school student in Itogami, a demon district. One day an event grants him with abilities of a vampire. He later finds out that his abilities may be that of primogenitor, a legendary vampire. Since society sees him as a threat he has been asked to work with Yukina, a sexy warrior who is ordered to kill him if he goes haywire, starting his ecchi adventure.

4. Seirei Tsukai no Bureidodansu (2014)

Kamito Kazehaya is the only male Elementalist (people who make contracts with spirits) in the world. Such a phenomenon has been unheard of for 1000 years. Only women have the power to contract with spirits. This lands him an invitation from Areishia Spirit Academy, a place where women are trained to become Elementalists. Man! What is this thing with boys landing amongst hundreds of beautiful women? I want to be in an Ecchi anime.

5. Abusoryūto Duo (2015)

‘Abusoryūto Duo’ is the story of Tor Kokonoe who wishes to become a peacekeeper. For this, he needs to enter in Koryo Academy where students are trained to fight with their weapon called ‘Blaze’. Tor is unique in a way that his weapon is a shield unlike most students, who’s Blazes are melee weapons. After passing the entry-level battle he is paired with Julie Sigtuna, a beautiful silver-haired girl with whom he should train and fight alongside. She also shares a room with him. Why does this not happen in the real world?

6. Shinmai Maō no Tesutamento (2015)

Basara Tōjō’s life changes when his father remarries. His new family consists of his two beautiful stepsisters Mio and Maria Naruse. But there is more to them than meets the eye. The seemingly cute sisters are part of a demon clan. What’s worse is that Basara belongs to the rival hero clan. Mia tries to take advantage of him by making him her slave but Maria botches her attempt and now Basara is Mio’s master. This gets him into a lot of ‘naughty’ situations.

7. Gakusen Toshi Asterisk (2015)

This is another anime where a male protagonist lands into an academy having lots of beautiful girls. The setting of this anime is in post-impact event earth. Here most major cities have been ruined and humans with special powers called Genestellas have appeared. Seidoukan Academy is a place which trains Genestellas. Ayato joins the college to find his sister Haruka but gets challenged to a duel by Julis whom he accidentally sees changing. We all knew something like this was bound to happen.

8. Dēto A Raibu (2014)

I know we are talking about Ecchi genre anime here but this one has a weird plot too. At first, the plot sees seemingly normal. Spatial quakes are disastrous events which take place occasionally and cause death and loss. Thus, they are a threat to humans. Shido Itsuka learns that these quakes are caused by spirits when they try to manifest in this world. To seal them he has to… (wait for it)…..make them fall in love with him and kiss them. Yes, you heard me.

9. Yamada-Kun to 7-nin no Majo (2013)

Like the previous anime, this one too is based on the importance of a kiss. Ryuu Yamada has tried to control himself in his new school but soon reverts to his old habits. He starts getting into fights. One day while leaving from the principle’s office he stumbles onto a beautiful student named Urara and accidentally ends up kissing her. Turns out they have the power to exchange bodies by kissing. This leads them to join the supernatural club and find other witches whose powers can be activated by a kiss. I know what I am going to wish for this Christmas.

10. Hagure Yūsha no Esutetika (2012):

This anime also has a theme of fantasy in it. Humans have been known to be spirited away to the magical world of Alayzard, where they need to survive until their return. If successful they gain supernatural abilities. One such person is Akatsuki who has defeated the last Dark Lord and has brought his beautiful daughter Miuu with him as a souvenir. Upon returning he is forced to join a training school, Babel. Here he needs to protect the identity of Miuu.

