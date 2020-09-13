Actor and screenwriter Anne Heche has fought her way to make it to the big screen while living in a conservative religious household. By 1987, Anne moved to New York City for a dual role in the daytime opera ‘Another World’ and a good ten years later, she had become an Emmy Award-winning 28-year-old with back to back four blockbusters like ‘Donnie Brasco,’ ‘Volcano,’ ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Wag the Dog.’ When Anne was in her 30s, she had a great success story to tell her children but the events of her past impacted her so much that her career along with her love-life suffered a tumultuous journey. She currently has her eyes set on the Mirrorball Trophy while she makes an appearance on the hit American dance reality show ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Curious to know the details of her life? Well, here is everything we know!

Anne Heche’s Family

Born in Aurora, Ohio, Anne Heche is the youngest of five children of Nancy Heche and Donald Joseph Heche. Anne has had an extremely traumatic childhood and the long list of miseries she faced includes financial deficiency, constant shifting, and the unfortunate death of three of her siblings. When Anne was just 13, her father succumbed to AIDS and never declared himself as a gay man. In her 2001 memoir, ‘Call Me Crazy,’ Anne accused her late father of transmitting a sexual disease to her when she was an infant.

She also stated that her mother refused to get her to the doctor. Other members of her family have emphatically denied the statement holding any truth. In several interviews, Anne has claimed that her father was a “promiscuous man” and that her brother, Nathan’s tragic death in a car crash was not an accident but a case of suicide. Her history of mental illness and a disturbed youth has impacted every aspect of her life, even romantic relationships.

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres’ Love Story

At the top of her career in 1997, Anne Heche met DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and the two fell head over heels in love with each other. While Anne had started dating a woman for the first time in her life, the famous comedienne decided to come out of the closet only days after the event. They got subjected to wild controversies soon after. In addition to being appreciated for her exceptional performances, Anne suddenly became wildly famous as one half of the world’s most famous lesbian couple. However, instead of profiting from the union, her public profile dilapidated. According to reports, her partner had a much harder time, professionally.

The two called it quits in late 2000 after three and a half years of relationship. After their split, Anne hit an emotionally turbulent phase and even had a psychotic breakdown. She was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but started projecting her alter ego whom she called Celestia, and declared herself as God who had come down to take people back to heaven in her spaceship. After the incident which received immense media publicity, she was briefly hospitalized in a psychiatric unit.

Anne Heche’s Husbands and Kids

Surprisingly, Anne moved on with Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, a cameraman she had met on her ex-girlfriend’s stand-up comedy tour. They got married within a year, on September 1, 2001, and she had her first son, Homer, in March 2002. After 5 years of an almost steady marriage, Lafoon filed for a divorce in 2007. The two fought an ugly child custody battle, at the end of which she was required to financially support her ex-husband. They even spilled the beans of their personal drama in the media and made it clear that there is nothing amicable about the break-up.

Along with the progress on the work front, Anne got romantically involved with her co-star, James Tupper, on the set of ‘Men in Trees’ in 2007. They had both suffered at the hands of their married exes and so vowed to remain “eternally engaged.” She had her second son, Atlas Heche Tupper, with him in March 2009, around the same time her divorce with Coley got finalized. Despite looking like they were made for each other, the couple decided to part ways after 10 years of companionship. They both mutually claimed to have outgrown the relationship and have no animosity between them.

Read More: 12 Most Famous Actresses Who Are Lesbians