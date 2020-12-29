‘Anne With an E’ is a Canadian drama that draws inspiration from the young adult novel, ‘Anne of Green Gables’, penned by Lucy Maud Montgomery. Created by Moira Walley-Beckett (‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Flesh & Bone’), the series is conceptualized as a coming-of-age story about a girl named Anne (Amybeth McNulty), who does not fear to speak her mind. She is an outsider who, in spite of so many obstacles, still continues to fight for love, acceptance, and her rightful place in the world.

The third season that dropped in January 2020 on Netflix, ventures into bold new territories and ropes in fresh characters. It also introduces new storylines and explores sensitive subjects like identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity, diversity, and empowerment. The titular protagonist is 16 years old in season 3 and she explores the world in her signature fierce and wise manner. Well, that being said, let us now check if the show has the potential to spawn a 4th season as well.

Is Anne With an E Season 4 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Anne With an E’ season 3 premiered on January 3, 2020, on Netflix, in all its entirety of 10 episodes. Prior to its US premiere, the show aired on CBC in Canada from September 22, 2019, to November 24, 2019. And following its conclusion in Canada, it was confirmed on November 25, 2019, that season 3 would be the last iteration from the series. Creator and executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett confirmed the cancellation via Instagram, writing, “We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life.”

Later, a joint statement was issued by CBC and Netflix to Deadline “We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne with an E to viewers around the world. We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey”. So, there you go. ‘Anne With an E’ season 4 is officially canceled on Netflix. But the news has left fans terribly upset. Therefore, there is a chance of the show being revived in the form of new seasons or maybe, a film. If that happens in the near future, we will update this section.

