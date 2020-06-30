Since its inception in June 2006, ‘America’s Got Talent’ has managed to stand out from other reality shows because of its unique format that allows artists from around the globe to present their skills in front of the world. It has helped in kick-starting the careers of uniquely talented individuals from different walks of life, like musicians, dancers, comedians, magicians, etc. Currently in its fifteenth season, the show features a new batch of fascinating artists, including Anthem and Aria, a magician duo with a twist. Let’s find out more about them!

Anthem and Aria Nationality: Where are They From?

Anthem Flint and Aria Flint are from Denver, the capital city of Colorado. Now, you must be wondering whether Anthem and Aria are the real names of the magicians, well, absolutely not. Anthem’s birth name is Timothy Cripe, while Aria’s real name is Marissa Gallegos.

They adopted the stage name since forming their team and stepping into the world of professional mentalism and magic. The two didn’t meet each other until their teenage years, but both Anthem and Aria were born and raised in the city filled with cultural attractions. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the two possess an eclectic collection of skills.

Who is in Anthem and Aria’s Family?

Anthem and Aria have been dating each other since 2014. In March 2020, Aria shared a throwback picture of her and Anthem to celebrate their six years of togetherness. In the caption, she wrote, “Before the pink hair and the bald head. We’ve been through many things and grown so much in our 6 years together. You have always been kind, loving, supportive, and so so funny! You always have my heart now and forever.”

Aria belongs to a family in the vaudevillian circuit. She doesn’t share much about her family but here’s a picture of her mother, after Aria gave her a hair makeover!

Aria also has a younger sibling Caleb, who turned 9 this year. Swipe to the right of the picture below to see a teenage Aria with her then new-born baby brother!

Anthem forayed into the world of magic from a very young age because of the support of his mother and father. By looking at his Instagram, it looks like Anthem is an only child. Check out the picture of Anthem’s creators, i.e., his mother and father!

Both the families have given their blessings to Anthem and Aria’s relationship. Below is a picture of Anthem with the two most important ladies in his life!

Anthem and Aria: Ages and Profession

Born on November 7, 1995, Anthem began treating everyone to his magic tricks since he was a child. Soon he bagged several opportunities to travel around the world, showcasing his talent at various events and shows.

On the other hand, Aria started as a singer, excelling in opera and jazz. Here’s a video of Aria performing alongside her school friends from sophomore year.

Since banding together, Aria and Anthem have been traveling across the globe, performing at shows, weddings, parties, and events. Over the years, the duo has won several competitions and earned multiple accolades, including the Lance Burton award of excellence and MAES Mentalist of the year award.

Apart from being popular in the entertainment circuit, they have also won the Best Family Show award and Best Variety Show award at the 2018 Tucson Fringe Festival.

Anthem and Aria have performed at the functions/events of Norwegian Cruise Lines, Great Clips, Jagermeister, Winter Park Resort, Exotico Tequila, and the ALS Association, among others, because of their amazing concoction of tricks, coupled with music.

Along with their two friends – Jalen Michael Onisko and Ben Kok – the couple has formed a Denver-based Jazz band called The Jazz Spiders, which has become quite popular in their city.

Anthem and Aria Prediction: How Far Will They Go?

When they’re on stage, Anthem and Aria promise to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience, combining a thoroughly entertaining blend of music, magic, and mind-reading, that is sure to blow your mind.

One of the world’s successful Mentalism duos, Anthem and Aria excel in mentalism, hypnosis, empowering speeches and most important of all, psychic readings, therefore there’s a high chance that the two Denver natives will impress the judges and still all the Yeses, making their way to the future rounds in the competition. If everything works in their favor, the duo might even get to the top.

