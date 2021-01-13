Like any form of art, cinema is at its highest aspiration when it is stretching our sense and sensibilities to the limit. As movies tend to assault two of our senses simultaneously, it understandably gets better results than paintings, sculptures, or even books. The adult films, or movies for a mature audience, don’t necessarily have to contain definitive sexual content. They just have to convince your senses that you are experiencing something euphoric and dangerous. So with that in mind, here’s the list of most anticipated upcoming adult movies of 2021.

10. Terrifier 2

The direct sequel to the 2016 film ‘Terrifier,’ this gorefest horror may not earn one of its stars the best actor Oscar anytime soon, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that this film is a pot-boiling entertainer from start to finish. After a year of dormancy, Art, the killer clown, is resurrected. This time, he targets two siblings who have no idea that their lives are in serious danger.

9. Spiral

Funnyman Chris Rock decides to explore horror with this ninth installment in the ‘Saw’ franchise. Rock plays Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, a brilliant detective who works together with police veteran Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson) and Zeke’s partner, William Schenk (Max Minghella). While looking into a series of brutal murders, the police officers remember the city’s grisly past. It isn’t long before Zeke finds himself as a captive participant in the killer’s sick game.

8. No Time to Die

The upcoming James Bond film is all slated to live up to the standard of typical Bond films— beautiful women, fast cars, exotic locations, and megalomanic villains. The 25th entry in the franchise, the film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and is based on a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Five years have passed since Ernst Stavro Blofeld was arrested. Bond is recruited by the CIA operative Felix Leiter to investigate the whereabouts of Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist who has suddenly become the object of fascination for many unscrupulous men.

7. The World to Come

Developed from the namesake story by Jim Shepard, ‘The World to Come’ is a period drama set in the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier. The story revolves around two sets of couples (Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterston, Christopher Abbott, and Casey Affleck) who endure their isolation and day-to-day struggles in their harsh and uncompromising surroundings. In time, they realize that the land has inadvertently changed them mentally and psychologically.

6. Mothering Sunday

Starring Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Odessa Young, and Colin Firth, ‘Morning Sunday’ is the screen adaptation of Graham Swift’s novel of the same name. Eva Husson directed the series, with Alice Birch writing the script and Jamie Ramsay helming the camera. The story is about a maid living in post-World War I England. She wants to find a way to get to the man she loves before he has the chance to marry another person.

5. Spawn

When the original ‘Spawn’ came out in 1997, it didn’t leave much of an impression. Of course, this was some time before the superhero craze began. But it acquired a group of loyal fans who absolutely loved the campy action-adventure. In the upcoming 2021 version, Jamie Foxx is set to portray the hellish antihero opposite Jeremy Renner’s Twitch Williams.

4. The Green Knight

The Arthurian legends get a modern treatment in the upcoming epic medieval fantasy movie ‘The Green Knight.’ Directed by David Lowery, the film’s ensemble cast includes Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson. ‘The Green Knight’ focuses on the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), the beloved nephew of King Arthur, who sets out on a quest to find the colossal Green Knight. The film was supposed to premiere in March 2020, but then the COVID pandemic happened, pushing the release date of ‘The Green Knight’ to July 2021.

3. True Things About Me

Based on the popular novel of the same name by Deborah Kay Davies, ‘True Things about Me’ is an unflinching exploration of sexual obsession and testing one’s own limits in such matters. The story revolves around a beautiful but lonely woman named Kate (Ruth Wilson), whose world is turned upside down after she meets a mysterious stranger, who gradually shatters the walls that she has built around herself over the years and brings out the wild and passionate side of her.

2. Deep Water

The cinematic adaptation of the 1957 namesake novel by Patricia Highsmith, ‘Deep Water’ is an upcoming film that has the potential to become one of the most memorable erotic thrillers of recent years. The story revolves around Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (Ana de Armas), husband and wife who have no romantic interest left for one another. Their marriage still survives because of an agreement between them in which he has agreed to let her have as many affairs as she wants. However, Circumstances change when Vic kills one of her lovers and discovers he likes the sensational euphoria that follows.

1. Benedetta

Directed by the Dutch movie maestro Paul Verhoeven, ‘Benedetta’ is a biographical drama about Benedetta Carlini. A controversial figure in Catholic history, she is now known as a Catholic mystic and lesbian nun. When she was 30 years old, she became the abbess of her convent but soon started having disturbing visions. When the news reached counter-reformation Papacy, this notion of independent spirituality was deemed heretical. The Church later discovered that Benedetta was involved in a sexual relationship with the fellow nun Bartolomea. Verhoeven, who has previously made films like ‘Basic Instinct’ and ‘Showgirls’, is bound to bring out the innate eroticism of this incredible true story.

