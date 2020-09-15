Finally, after a prolonged wait, our favorite animated spies are back! ‘Archer’ Season 11 makes its grand debut, following its unexpected renewal announcement at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. The latest edition was meant to premiere in May 2020 but the release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans must already be aware that from season 8 to 10, the story of ‘Archer’ is set in a fantasy world after the titular superspy Sterling Archer goes into a coma in the season 7 finale. But at the end of season 10, he wakes up to his real timeline. This means that season 11 is set in the old format, with Archer and his crew returning to familiar settings. So what does this change mean for the new storyline? Let’s find out.

Archer Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Archer’ season 11 episode 1 releases on September 16, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT with two back-to-back episodes, on FXX.

Archer Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers

The 11th season follows the protagonist Archer as he wakes up from his coma and returns to the real world. He still works for the independent spy agency, owned by his mum Malory. His dysfunctional crew remains the same but they have learned to be a bit more organized, following Archer’s long absence. The season opens with two back-to-back episodes — called ‘The Orpheus Gambit’ and ‘Bloodsploosh’ respectively.

The first episode follows Archer and gang as they set off to prevent a heist and protect a precious statue. Archer also happens to meet Lana Kane, his ex-flame and frequent rival. Amidst all the action, our spy hero starts realizing that time has passed him by. He gets a dull welcome from his team although he had returned with full eagerness to rejoin his job. Almost an outsider, Archer gets more and more aggressive and annoyed. He continues to do what he wants in spite of reservations from his crew members.

The second episode follows Archer and the gang as they attend a martial arts tournament to capture an international arms dealer. Both the episodes maintain the original format, packed with spy missions and sting operations. We also meet several longtime recurring characters and hear familiar, repetitive jokes. The wordplay continues to be complex and the voice actors are spectacular, as usual. Yes, fans will certainly be delighted at this golden opportunity to revisit the old ‘Archer’ they had grown fond of — prior to its foray into the fantasy world.

Where to Stream Archer Season 11 Episode 1 Online?

Following its two-episode premiere on September 16, 2020, ‘Archer’ season 11 releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on FXX. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the FXX official website. New episodes then land on FX on Hulu the following Thursday.

You can stream the show online on the FXNow digital video-on-demand platform. You can additionally watch the previous 10 seasons on Hulu, here. ‘Archer’ season 11 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as well. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

Read More: Best Shows Like Archer