‘Archer’ has finally made a comeback with its 11th season — but with multiple changes. When the titular Sterling Archer goes into a coma at the end of the 7th edition, the following iterations (seasons 8 to 10) see the action sequences – set in fantasy, imaginary dimensions, infused with sci-fi elements. However, season 11 witnesses Archer waking up and returning to the real timeline.

When Archer wakes up from his coma, he realizes that the world is not the same now. The people he thought he knew have changed. He is even disheartened that he does not get the welcome he had hoped for. And his agency seems to be doing pretty well, despite his absence. The double-episode premiere does a remarkable job of reintroducing Archer to his new settings. More on that later. Let’s first get on with the details of the next episode.

Archer Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Archer’ season 11 episode 3 releases on September 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT, on FXX. It premieres on September 24, 2020, on FX on Hulu.

Archer Season 11 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Helping Hands’. The episode follows Archer’s agency as the crew tries to steal experimental technology from a reclusive inventor. They do succeed but leave behind an essential item.

Where to Stream Archer Season 11 Episode 3 Online?

Following its two-episode premiere on September 16, 2020, ‘Archer’ season 11 releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on FXX. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the FXX official website. New episodes then land on FX on Hulu the following Thursday.

You can stream the show online on the FXNow digital video-on-demand platform. You can additionally watch the previous 10 seasons on Hulu, here. ‘Archer’ season 11 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as well. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

Archer Season 11 Episode 1 And 2 Recap

Episode 1 starts off with Archer finally waking up to the real world, three years older. In ‘The Orpheus Gambit’, Lana receives the news that Archer is not in the coma anymore. We also see, how in the absence of Archer, his agency had been doing really well. The team is not too excited about his return, considering that he has a knack to make everyone’s life miserable. In spite of it all, they throw him a dull welcome party in Archer’s run-down, ruined house. Lana continues to avoid him since she married Robert in the meantime. However, Archer’s path is clear when Robert gets implicated in Peregrine’s crimes.

‘Bloodsploosh’, the second episode, sees the crew heading to an island that hosts a martial arts tournament, run by an international black-market arms dealer, Win Lee. The main goal of Archer and company is to smuggle Win Lee out of the country so that they can take him back to the US — to stand trial. But to get anywhere near him, the team has to participate in a bloody tournament.

