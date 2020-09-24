The latest episode of ‘Archer’ is probably one of the funniest episodes from the series. It is packed with the dumbest plots and silly arcs, infused with crazy doses of slapstick humor. We have people tripping, Cyril getting zapped, and someone playing voicemail pranks. There is also a surprise visit from a chicken in a turtleneck! The gang heads to a mansion, filled with booby traps for their next mission — only to make a fool of themselves. More on that later. Let’s first get on with the details of the next episode.

Archer Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Archer’ season 11 episode 4 releases on September 30, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT, on FXX. It premieres on October 1, 2020, on FX on Hulu.

Archer Season 11 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Robot Factory’. The episode follows “Archer and the gang team up with Barry to stop an army of Barrys from turning the world into Barrys” — as outlined by FXX. You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Archer Season 11 Episode 4 Online?

Following its two-episode premiere on September 16, 2020, ‘Archer’ season 11 releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on FXX. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the FXX official website. New episodes then land on FX on Hulu the following Thursday.

You can stream the show online on the FXNow digital video-on-demand platform. You can additionally watch the previous 10 seasons on Hulu, here. ‘Archer’ season 11 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as well. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

Archer Season 11 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 starts off with Cyril and Lana infiltrating the compound of a reclusive super-scientist Hands. They want to steal her prototype exo-suit. Cyril and Lana team up with Pam and Krieger and the first part of the mission goes pretty smoothly. Of course, the group has not informed Archer about the case. But he gets to know anyway and crashes the gathering. Soon thereafter, chaos ensues.

Cyril, Lana, and Sterling get trapped in a vault filled with bric-a-brac. In the midst of everything, Archer and Lana continue to banter about how each of them has interfered in the other’s life. Eventually, Archer triggers one last trap and lends in Hands’ secret supervillain rumpus room. Hands apparently knows everything about Archer and it appears she wants to recruit him for something. She wants him and his team to not steal her prototype. Well, much ado about nothing!

The team eventually admits that they do need Archer to save their backs. But it is also a fact that the agency works more smoothly when he is not around. But his signature cocktail of blind luck and chaos was being missed by his peers all this while. And they decide that it suits everyone better to welcome him back.

Read More: Best Shows Like Archer