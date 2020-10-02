The latest episode of ‘Archer’ follows Archer and the gang as they team up with Barry to tackle an army of Barrys! Well, what? But they need to do that. Otherwise, this team of evil Barrys will turn the world into more Barrys. And this is the reason, the episode is aptly titled ‘Robot Factory’.

With a robot apocalypse threatening to destroy the world, the episode also dives into Archer’s emotional evolution. But for our protagonist, Sterling Archer, everything seems just as normal! More on that later. Let’s first get on with the details of the next episode.

Archer Season 11 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Archer’ season 11 episode 5 releases on October 7, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT, on FXX. It premieres on October 8, 2020, on FX on Hulu.

Archer Season 11 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Best Friends’. The episode’s plotline goes somewhat like this: “Archer is smitten with his new valet, Aleister, who promotes exercise; Archer just wants to eat” — as outlined by FXX. You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Archer Season 11 Episode 5 Online?

Following its two-episode premiere on September 16, 2020, ‘Archer’ season 11 releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on FXX. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the FXX official website. New episodes then land on FX on Hulu the following Thursday.

You can stream the show online on the FXNow digital video-on-demand platform. You can additionally watch the previous 10 seasons on Hulu, here. ‘Archer’ season 11 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as well. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

Archer Season 11 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 starts off with Barry as he teams up with Lana, Cyril, and Archer to tackle a Russian factory, which is creating a full-fledged army of Barry bots. To give a bit of background, Archer’s greatest rival, in the past, was the cyborg secret agent Barry. But now, Archer discovers that Barry works in his side and needs his help in stopping a robot apocalypse. The entire situation is strange since Archer now has to team up with someone who he has hated all his life.

As they are in the midst of their mission, Archer suspects that they are being doublecrossed. This is when he discovers that Lana is trying to kill Barry. The episode does not reveal the reasons though. On the other hand, Cyril loses his newly discovered competence and the agency’s “no killing” policy comes to an end. Cyril not only breaks some necks and binges on icecream but he also decides to adopt a couple of orphans. And now, Lana is the only person left in the gang with a bit of sanity. Lana says that when Archer was in the coma, she did not pine for him. And this has made her a better person.

