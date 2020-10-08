The latest episode of ‘Archer’ is called ‘Best Friends’. Archer gets smitten by his new valet, Aleister, who is an exercise addict. But things get a bit complicated when Archer just wants to eat. More on that later. Let’s first get on with the details of the next episode.

Archer Season 11 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Archer’ season 11 episode 6 releases on October 14, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT, on FXX. It premieres on October 15, 2020, on FX on Hulu.

Archer Season 11 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Best Friends’. The episode’s plotline goes somewhat like this: “Archer shows off his date to Lana. Cyril shows Archer’s date a top-secret dossier. Archer’s date shows Archer his innermost desires” — as outlined by FXX. You can also watch its promo here.

Where to Stream Archer Season 11 Episode 6 Online?

Following its two-episode premiere on September 16, 2020, ‘Archer’ season 11 releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on FXX. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the FXX official website. New episodes then land on FX on Hulu the following Thursday.

You can stream the show online on the FXNow digital video-on-demand platform. You can additionally watch the previous 10 seasons on Hulu, here. ‘Archer’ season 11 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as well. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

Archer Season 11 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 sees Aleister employed as Archer’s new valet. And Archer is instantly taken by this fresh entry since the latter is perfect in everything Archer loves. But Aleister happens to be an assassin and is getting close to Archer only to kill him later. But afterward, it is revealed that his main target is Cyril. Ray, on the other hand, has faked a kidnapping so that he can spend an uninterrupted holiday in Fiji. Lana discovers his secret and joins him as well. Cheryl, Pam, and Krieger also end up in Fiji.

Cyril is pretending that he has a broken arm so that he can escape trouble after the chaotic events of episode 4. Eventually, Archer realizes that he is being used by Aleister as bait for Cyril. And Archer was chosen to be the bait because people believe him to be Cyril’s best friend. When Mallory meets Aleister, she immediately starts to flirt with him. Cheryl does not stay away from passing frequent and strange sexual remarks. On the other hand, Krieger creates several clones of Woodhouse, which he needs to flush away once he learns about Archer’s new valet.

However, toward the end, when Aleister dies after his betrayal, Archer loses the only person he had genuinely cared for since recovering from his coma. But the incident hopefully teaches Archer an important lesson — one should value the people close to home rather than placing blind trust on an outsider.

