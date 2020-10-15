The latest episode of ‘Archer’ is called ‘Double Date’. Archer gets a new girl and shows off his date to Lana. On the other hand, Cyril shows Archer’s date a top-secret dossier while she displays her innermost desires in front of Archer. More on that later. Let’s first get on with the details of the next episode.

Archer Season 11 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Archer’ season 11 episode 7 releases on October 21, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT, on FXX. It premieres on October 22, 2020, on FX on Hulu.

Archer Season 11 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Caught Napping’. The episode’s plotline goes somewhat like this: “When AJ is kidnapped, it’s up to Archer to get her back and keep Lana’s rampage pointed in the right direction” — as outlined by FXX. You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Archer Season 11 Episode 7 Online?

Following its two-episode premiere on September 16, 2020, ‘Archer’ season 11 releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on FXX. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the FXX official website. New episodes then land on FX on Hulu the following Thursday.

You can stream the show online on the FXNow digital video-on-demand platform. You can additionally watch the previous 10 seasons on Hulu, here. ‘Archer’ season 11 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as well. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

Archer Season 11 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘Archer’ season 11, one of the biggest questions is: why and how did Lana Kane end up marrying a man like Robert Kane? Well, in episode 6, Archer decides to make Lana jealous. He goes on a double date with his new girl Gabrielle, alongside Robert and Lana. On the other hand, Cyril’s low confidence takes a major hit when his team ditches him on a mission. We also learn that Lana’s wedlock is not as blissful as she had previously claimed it to be.

Of course, since Robert is so much older, Archer does not stop hurling insults at him. But this is when he discovers that Robert’s biggest burn is his own self. Robert has a questionable past with many dirty secrets. He also casts repeated glances at Gabrielle and he had been previously involved in multiple marriages. In the midst of the mission, Archer and Lana’s endless bickering makes it pretty evident that they have a lot of unresolved feelings to deal with.

Later, when Archer returns, Cyril is full of anger. He vents out his fury at his mate for leaving him in the midst of an important mission. As far as the Archer Lana storyline goes, at the end of the mission, we see a moment of kindness from our super spy’s end. He admits that he was wrong. Will they get together or will they move on? If it is the latter, they do need to tackle their unresolved emotions first.

