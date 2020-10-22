The latest episode of ‘Archer’ is called ‘Caught Napping’. The story follows Archer after his daughter AJ is kidnapped. Well, for a change, we are getting an episode dedicated to someone else, leaving the titular Sterling Archer and that is a relief! More on that later. Let’s first get on with the details of the next episode.

Archer Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Archer’ season 11 episode 8 releases on October 28, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT, on FXX. It premieres on October 29, 2020, on FX on Hulu.

Archer Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Cold Fusion’. The episode’s plotline goes somewhat like this: “Archer and the gang travel to Antarctica to solve a murder mystery with international implications” — as outlined by FXX. You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Archer Season 11 Episode 8 Online?

Following its two-episode premiere on September 16, 2020, ‘Archer’ season 11 releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on FXX. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the FXX official website. New episodes then land on FX on Hulu the following Thursday.

You can stream the show online on the FXNow digital video-on-demand platform. You can additionally watch the previous 10 seasons on Hulu, here. ‘Archer’ season 11 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video as well. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

Archer Season 11 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode, AJ is kidnapped from her boarding school in Switzerland. Of course, Archer is enraged and AJ’s mother, Lana Kane goes on a rampage as well. And on this rare occasion, Archer is the one who needs to be level-headed and rational. It is eventually revealed that AJ is in the clutches of a woman named Peregrine. Now, the entire gang needs to play their respective roles to get AJ back.

This time around, the mission is serious. But this does not mean that we lack the signature humor of the show. For instance, Cheryl navigates the world of her high society peers while Archer fulfills his role of serving as Lana’s “rampage sherpa”. On the other hand, there is also a moment when Ray saves the day! Finally, Archer delivers his own version of a pep talk: “I need every single one of you to become the most competent version of yourselves.”

As the team reaches Switzerland, they engage in a wild and hilarious chase through the country. Peregrine is, of course, slain by Lana. The episode ends on a bittersweet note because this is the first time Archer has met his daughter after waking up from his coma. And the circumstances are not pleasant, at all! It is also revealed that Lana had brought AJ to visit her dad when he was in the coma. This action of hers reflects that Lana cares for Archer — up to some degree at least!

Read More: Best Shows Like Archer