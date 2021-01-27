Since its inception on July 10, 2019, ‘Marrying Millions’ has kept the viewers hooked to its peppy premise of a love-match between a filthy rich and his/her not-so-wealthy partner. The hit docuseries follows their journey, which mostly culminates in them tying the knot. Thus, the looming question remains: do the apparently swooning lovers marry for love or material lust? When Lifetime introduced Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin on season 1, their fans found themselves asking the same and their current relationship status is sure to expose the truth!

Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin: Marrying Millions Journey

Drew Gemma is a multi-millionaire divorcee and his beau, Rosie Marin, holds an MBA in Library and Information Sciences. Shockingly for those acquainted with their story, the two met on a rather unconventional dating website: Sugar Daddy. How serious could their relationship have been when the platform’s idea is to hookup older, richer men with financially-needy, beautiful women? In their case, a lot! The owner of a successful construction and landscaping company and his “sugar baby” raised many eyebrows when she hesitantly revealed how they met.

Rosie and Drew reportedly started dating in early 2016. The then-23-year old was a recent college graduate and still lived with her parents when she met the “love of (her) life.” After being contacted by the producers, it took Rosie months to convince Drew Gemma to share their story on ‘Marrying Millions.’ Like her parents, the viewers were also doubtful of the sincerity of their feelings crediting to the vast disparity between their ages and socio-economic statuses.

The show makes for an entertaining reality TV and Rosie only added to it by popularising her sassy one-liner, “Come through, Daddy Drew!” Embarrassingly for her beau, he nearly choked on his drink, hearing her confess that he is the one who “deflowered” her. He clearly relishes the feeling of spoiling Rosie with “fancy dinners, extravagant purchases,” and everything she puts her finger on, giving off the vibe that everything he owns belongs to her as well. The couple got engaged on the show and eloped to Costa Rica to share their wedding vows in a hush-hush ceremony. But she had previously confessed that Drew had cheated on her with another woman and she found out the truth after seeing a makeup remover that did not belong to her. So did the momentary happiness of being proposed to take her mind off the much bigger problem or did it wreck their relationship?

Are Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin Still Together?

Drew Gemma and Rosie Marin have undoubtedly been through much speculation regarding their love for each other but have managed to prove all their haters wrong. ‘Marrying Millions’ naturally brought their financial status under immense scrutiny. Unfortunately, the couple faced humiliation when the entrepreneur got hit with allegations of having multiple tax liens filed against him by the state of Ohio, dating as far back as 2012. While these reported money problems do not seem to have harmed their equation, what about Drew’s infidelity? As far as that is concerned, from the looks of it, he has more than made up for his misdeeds and showered Rosie abundant love to make her forget the unintentional pain caused by his past actions.

The secretive nuptials makes it hard for us to assuredly claim that Rosie and Drew tied the knot for real. When reached out by someone invested in their story, he smoothly dodged the question by only answering the part about meeting her parents. But considering that the two spent the quarantine together and are still going strong, it hardly leaves any speck of doubt in our minds. She often flaunts and flashes the giant rock on her finger and gives their fans and those critical of their stable relationship a sneak-peak into their happy moments.

