‘Marrying Millions’ is a popular reality series that follows couples with vastly disparate economic backgrounds trying hard to eradicate the differences. While most of them succeed in making it to the altar, some realize the enormity of the task and give up at the end of it. Lifetime cast Gentille Chhun and Brian Blu for the show’s debut season, which premiered on July 10, 2019. Their story enthralled the viewers so much so that they were brought back to showcase more of it on the screen. But the one question that has continually been hanging over their fans’ heads is whether the pair ended up together or not?

Gentille Chhun and Brian Blu: Marrying Millions Journey

Gentille Chhun is an ultra-successful real estate investor who crossed paths with Brian Blu, a construction worker and actor, at one of her developments. The Las Vegas mogul spends most of her time buying and selling extravagant homes and is also passionate about her side career as an appealing bikini model. Hailing from a blue-collar family, Brian wooed the beautiful lady with his charm and a couple of good jokes. Having dated for quite some time now, the couple readily took the next step and started looking for intimate chapels to officially celebrate their union.

But just as Gentille’s friends had forewarned her, Brian’s true intentions behind the urgency to marry her started to come to the surface. Gentille’s faith in him shook after learning from her close circle that her finacé was previously engaged to another wealthy woman. She was seen already having a hard time digesting that Brian was still living with his parents and her mind began to run wild because of him hiding such an important part of his past. The Minnesota native might have been sincere in his love for his beau but his cowardice to tell the truth at the right time marred his case. So did Gentille walk away from Brian at the altar or chose to give him the benefit of the doubt and went ahead with the marriage?

Are Gentille Chhun and Brian Blu Still Together?

Gentille Chhun’s wedding jitters had solid logical reasoning and so, she thought it best not to overlook her almost-groom, Brian Blu’s lying ways. She called off the wedding as well as the relationship and resolutely went back to her business, cutting him out of her life. However, Brian continues to ask for her forgiveness and even hopes that she would give their relationship another chance. The wealthy entrepreneur has been on the lookout for someone she can settle down with and start a family and does not, at the moment, consider reconciling with Brian. He has reportedly gone back to living with his folks and his lack of social media presence makes it hard to know what he has been up to since the show’s filming wrapped.

The debate about a certain part of a docuseries being fabricated is ever-going, and since Gentille and Brian’s story made for a good reality TV, it came under the radar. In addition to this, the former has a background in modeling and the latter is an actor and even has another moniker, Dave Smith, to go by makes things fishy. Their climactic wedding-day breakup and a dramatic end of their relationship sealed the deal for many. But from Gentille’s point of view, it only seems natural that she realizes the truth moments before saying “I do,” and Brian is nothing but apologetic for his actions.

