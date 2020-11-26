Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are among the most iconic pairs in Hollywood who have been with each other for almost four decades now. The award-winning actors who made it big through the 70s and beyond, with the former ruling the feature film industry and the latter becoming a mega-Disney star. They continue to work on separate projects but cherish the ones that bring them together in a work environment. The pair’s latest has been the ‘The Christmas Chronicles 2,’ a festive comedy film, streaming on Netflix since its premiere on November 25, 2020.

Goldie Hawn, an actress, producer, dancer, and singer, rose to fame with NBC’s ‘Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In’ and is the receiver of the prestigious Academy Award and Golden Globe Award. Kurt Russell began his career as a performing artist at the tender age of 12. He received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for his impeccable performances in ‘Elvis’ and ‘Silkwood,’ respectively. Their love story is not very different from the happy ending they exhibit in their films. Precisely this got us curious to traverse through their journey since the day they met till this point in time. Here’s everything we found!

How Did Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Meet?

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell crossed paths in 1966 on the set of the popular Disney movie ‘The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.’ But their first meeting only acquainted them with each other as did not develop any connection instantaneously. Undeniably, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses at the time, Hawn was too focused on establishing her acting career and was also dating someone else.

In addition to these factors was their five-year age gap, with Russell being younger and still in his teenage that kept them further apart for years to come. Yet his now-beau cannot help confessing that she found him “adorable” since the moment their eyes met. Destiny brought them back together in 1983 when they both met again at an audition for the movie ‘Swing Shift’ and Russell found himself blown away by her drop-dead gorgeous looks and stunning figure.

He could not hold back his words as he was “severely hungover.” But interestingly, the candidness of his drunken compliment caught Hawn’s attention. Hawn and Russell went out for their first date during the 1984 movie’s filming, at the pretext of practicing a dance scene. After enjoying a great time at The Playboy Club, she brought him back to her newly purchased apartment that was yet to be renovated. Their date soon turned “bizarre and weird” as Hawn found herself without a key.

So she had to break into her own place that led to them getting busted by the cops. Fortunately, the couple did not call it a night and took their date to a hotel room, and the rest is truly history. This brings us to a natural question: Being Hollywood stars, they come across pretty faces and hot physiques every day. Does it not be a little too difficult to keep in check the exploding carnal desires while they are still in the prime of their life and career?

Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Still Together?

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have dedicatedly stayed committed to their profession as well as to each other all these years. Neither have they let stardom get to their heads nor made space for a third person in their relationship. They welcomed their first and only child (together), Wyatt Hawn Russell, on July 10, 1986. Undoubtedly, the couple shares an endearing bond, but their fans have often wondered why have they still not shared their wedding vows?

Entertaining the thought that they have commitment issues would be a derogation of their family as Hawn and Russell are proud and devoted parents and grandparents. Hawn revealed the real reason behind the decision during a 2015 interview, wherein she said, “I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it’s important to be married… there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.”

Hawn added, “For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice.” Goldie Hawn’s words resonate with the truth, considering her previous tumultuous marriages and string of former boyfriends. She shares two children, Kate and Oliver Hudson, with ex-husband Bill Hudson. At the time of her union with Russell, her daughter and son wholeheartedly accepted him as their father.

Russell, too, has a son, Boston, from his previous marriage to Season Hubley. The step-parents have carried on their respective roles with the utmost sincerity. Despite reports, as partners, Hawn and Russell have never publicly expressed hitting a rough patch or facing any severe relationship problem, making us believe in fate and love all over again!

