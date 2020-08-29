When a person’s daily struggles are chronicled in a Television series, people relate to him on a different level and begin to give him benefit of the doubt in situations that look fishy on the outside. Jenelle Evans has somehow managed to earn hatred even after the hardships of her teenage pregnancy were portrayed on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant”. She then rose to fame with the TV reality show “Teen Mom 2” in 2011. Recently, she is in the news for all the wrong reasons and is being publicly accused of having delusional ideas in her head and for choosing to stay with an abusive husband, David Eason.

Jenelle Evans: Teen Mom 2 Journey

Jenelle’s journey as an American reality TV star started back in 2009 when she got pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, Charles Andrew Lewis’s child. She gave birth to her first baby, Jace Vahn Evans when she was only 18 years old.

The season starts with Jenelle relying completely on her mother to look after Jace because of her legal limitations. After 3 years, she got married to Courtland Rogers and parted ways from him after only a month. The couple did not have any children from the union but she suffered a miscarriage. Jenelle did not lose hope and went on to find love in her new boyfriend Nathan Griffith. They had a baby boy in 2014 named Kaiser Orion Griffith.

In September 2015, she met her now-husband, David Eason, through Tinder and they quickly moved in together. Jenelle begot their first child together, Ensley Jolie Eason, in 2017, and the couple got married the same year. Things finally seemed to come back on track for her. After facing such hard times, Jenelle found someone who could rely on and enjoy life’s precious moments with.

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason Still Together?

Yes! Jenelle Evans self-proclaims to be “happily” married to the “best” David Eason. Appearances are deceptive! If there is anyone to whom this phrase can be applied perfectly to, that would be Jenelle. Glancing at their social media accounts, no one can judge if anything at all is wrong with them. Unfortunately, that is not the whole truth.

On October 13, 2018, Jenelle called 911 and complained to the police that Eason had physically assaulted her due to excess alcohol intake. She claimed that he slammed her hard to the ground and sprained her collarbone to the point where she thought it would break. But she never pressed charges on him and so no police report was filed. MTV let him go the same year due to his “homophobic” rants and comparison of LGBTQ+ community to dogs.

A year later, it has been alleged that Evans’ dog was brutally beaten and killed by her husband. She even stated that the kids heard the gunshot and a semi-audible, hazy video was uploaded recording the horrific event. A direct repercussion Jenelle faced was being fired from MTV and the channel made an official statement saying that any future season would not be filmed with her. The couple has split apart multiple times but can apparently fix their problems with the passage of time.

Another atrocious occurrence has come to light it has been alleged that David hit Jenelle’s friend with a pistol…not shot but hit! Reportedly, he violently beat James Spivey with his Springfield handgun on his back and neck. Saddened by her husband’s aggressive temperament, she decided to move to a safer place. Shockingly, she has flipped over from her original claims and is passionately defending David to all her fans now.

Her fans are gobsmacked and unable to decide which part of the story is true or fiction? Some fans are asking her to be brave and encouraging her to do the right thing for herself and the safety of her children. Whatever conclusion that may come from the drama, one thing is for sure, Jenelle and David with all their children look like one happy family!

