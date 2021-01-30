‘Love is Blind’ has stood out from the league of various dating reality shows for taking the idea of blind dates a notch up. The 30 single, ready to mingle men and women get to know each other, initially through a wall from their respective “pods.” Netflix’s popular series introduced to the world all kinds of flings, love stories, and complicated equations on its debut season.

The fans of the dating reality show especially remained hooked to Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas’ journey on the show. Hence, it would be interesting to find out which category did the two fit in. If you’re among those who are rooting for them, here is everything you need to know about their current relationship status!

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas: Love is Blind Journey

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas had one of the rockiest relationships on ‘Love is Blind.’ She originally fell for her fellow contestant, Matt Barnett but ended things after he came across as fickle-minded right after he confessed his intention to propose Amber Pike. The regional manager dismissed Mark as immature for marriage and did not feel physically attracted to him. Sex became a significant issue between the two. Nonetheless, Jessica fell back on her second choice, Mark.

During the joint bachelor party, the fitness trainer revealed that he had frequently been sleeping with Jessica since coming back to Atlanta from Mexico. Even after Jessica and Mark started dating, her being ten years older than him continued to irk her, making her seem almost flippant while her beau was clearly all in. Eventually, Jessica too began to feel for Mark strongly, and the two got engaged without even seeing each other.

Jessica then made bold statements on the show like “Mark is everything I ever wanted” and “It’s my wedding day and I couldn’t be happier. I found full-blown love like I never experienced before.” Her parents’ absence on the wedding day raised some eyebrows. However, she walked down the aisle and heard her man say, “I do.” So did Jessica and Mark share their wedding vows, and are they still together?

Are Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas Still Together?

It hardly shocked anyone when Jessica Batten uttered “I cannot” instead of “I do” to Mark Cuevas. The two never came back together after she left him at the altar, and understandably so. The almost bride broke Mark’s heart by citing their decade-long age difference as a factor in her decision. Apparently, she had already made up her mind even before the wedding day but could not leave the show. After the filming wrapped up, they did not meet in person and briefly texted back and forth.

Despite the ugly ending, Mark and Jessica have reportedly remained on amicable terms. During the reunion episode, Mark bravely said that he has nothing but love for her in his heart. Allegedly, he was cheating on her with multiple women, to which Jessica responded, “Wow. News to me, I only know about one.” After the disastrous season finale, Jessica chose to stay out of the dating game for a long time and lived closer to home for a few months.

However, there is surely some respite in the fact that she and Mark have both moved on in their respective lives. As for Jessica, she has been dating Benjamin McGrath, a California-based ankle and foot surgeon, and father of two. Her ex-fiancé is not only in a committed relationship but has taken a leap forward by proposing to his lady, Aubrey Ann Rainey, in late 2020. Furthermore, the couple is now expecting a baby boy.

