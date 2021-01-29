‘Love is Blind’ is one of those dating reality shows which turn the “what if…” into reality. Thirty single men and women walk in with the hope of finding true love without even seeing their potential better-half in person for the first few days. After the coupling, the contestants talk for hours on end from their respective “pods” in an attempt to get to know each other.

While most couples created much-drama from their altercations, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton set an example for the rest. If the audience let out an “aww” over a 100 times while watching the debut season, the two must have been on the receiving end of most of them. Well, Here is everything you need to know about their journey and the current status of their relationship!

Lauren and Cameron: Love is Blind Journey

Netflix’s popular series introduced Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton as the interracial couple who grew fond of one another just by hearty conversations. They became the essence of what ‘Love is Blind’ stands for as the two shared the three magical words in less than 5 days of knowing each other (which felt like 5 years to Lauren!) Interestingly, their mutual confession of love happened even without knowing what their receiver of affection looked like.

The pair became fan-favorites within days by showcasing a genuine faith in the show’s speed dating format and putting their authentic self out there instead of faking their respective personalities. While Lauren and Cameron’s overall journey on the show went quite smoothly, her parents remained skeptical of the whole “blind date” idea.

However, she and her beau remained fixated on each other and tied the knot on the season’s finale, November 16, 2018, the same day as her birthday. But did the pair surpass the real-life obstacles and remain a loved-up couple or forgot and moved on from the televised wedding?

Are Lauren and Cameron Still Together?

Lauren and Cameron meant every word of the wedding vows exchanged at the altar and are happily growing in life together. They have been happily married for over two years and celebrated their second anniversary with the cutest caption possible, which read, “I’m grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me… every day teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible. We are growing ourselves, our businesses, and eventually our family…Cheers to 80 more ✨💕 I love you!”

Cameron adorably corrected his wife by adding, “I’m looking forward to at least a hundred more years together!” to her post. During the initial phase of their marriage, sharing her space became a major source of trouble for Lauren. But Cameron understood that it was coming from her not having shared her living space in a long time. Eventually, they successfully balanced the personal and couple time and have learned to adjust.

The fan-favorites are in no rush to have children of their own and are actively helping each other build their professional careers. In addition to a massive social media following, the two have appeared on countless TV shows like ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ ‘The Today Show,’ ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,’ etc. The two have also shared their inspiring story with various publications, such as The New York Times, USA Today, Elle, Glamour, and Vanity Fair, to name a few.

In 2020, Lauren and Cameron launched their YouTube channel “Hangin’ With The Hamiltons,” which encompasses everything in their lives and relationship, from family, friends, dinner, drinks, cocktails, to their much-loved dog, Sparkx. Apart from that, they also address more somber topics like the difficulties involved in being an interracial couple.

Read More: Where Are the Love is Blind Couples Now?