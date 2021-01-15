MTV’s hit reality series ‘16 and Pregnant’ documented the early phase of Leah’s pregnancy after she conceived her new boyfriend, Corey’s baby, or rather babies, at the age of 17. Despite landing in a life-altering situation, the two remained fixed on their decision to become parents. ‘Teen Mom 2’ set out to exhibit the life and its many problems of 4 teen moms during the first years of motherhood. Leah is one of these and she instantly became a fan-favorite for her strength to bring up two daughters at such a young age. While she has continued to inspire the viewers with her bright smile, we have been wondering whether her relationship survived the ordeal of young pregnancy?

Leah and Corey: Teen Mom 2 Journey

Leah Dawn Messer and Corey Simms had only dated for a month before discovering that she had become pregnant with his child. The two were still laying the groundwork of their relationship when they took on the responsibility of being young parents. They welcomed their twin daughters, Aliannah “Ali” Hope and Aleeah Grace Simms on December 16, 2009. Leah’s fans witnessed the then 18-year-old juggling her parental duties and education while making several sacrifices along the way. She put in her best effort to make it work with her baby-daddy, and Corey also seemed to reciprocate her feelings with sincerity. Yet, they had way too many disagreements to share a stable relationship.

Leah and Corey briefly took a break in 2010, during which the young mom began to date her longtime boyfriend, Robb Kidd. But as parents to two daughters, they thought it best to give their relationship another shot. On October 17, 2010, Leah walked down the aisle for Corey and it seemed like the end of their dark phase. However, Leah admitted to infidelity in April 2011 and even elaborated that it had been two weeks prior to their wedding, a confession inevitably leading to their divorce in June 2011. But did the two give their relationship another chance?

Are Leah and Corey Still Together?

Leah and Corey are a classic examples of “right people, wrong time” story. The two had their hearts in the right place but eventually failed to be companions to each other during the trying times. They accepted the situation for what it was and moved on in their respective lives. Corey and Leah could not even be on the same page about their daughter, Ali’s disease. In 2014, the baby girl was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and muscle mass loss. Corey had already to married his girlfriend, Miranda Bridget Patterson, in 2013 and the two welcomed their daughter, Remington “Remi” Monroe Simms, on November 8, 2015.

Happy 6 year anniversary to @mirandabridget! Ily so very much! pic.twitter.com/iDiKpcyVJk — Corey Simms (@coreysimmsMTV) June 7, 2019

Leah started seeing her now ex-husband Jeremy Calvert in August 2011 and he popped the question after dating for almost 8 months and the two tied the knot on April 4, 2012. The former partners announced during the holidays in 2011 that they were expecting but Leah sadly had a miscarriage in January 2012. She bravely confessed in her memoir ‘Hope, Grace and Faith’ that it was, in fact, an abortion she had undergone to save her relationship with Corey. They welcomed their only daughter, Adalynn Faith “Addie” Calvert, on February 4, 2013. During season 6 of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Jeremy was seen filing divorce papers and they officially parted ways in 2017.

On a more personal level, Leah has been through quite a lot, including her postpartum depression after having Addie, whom she has complete custody of, with Jeremy having only visitation rights. She also opened up about her drug addiction that succeeded her intake of copious amounts of pain killers after the delivery. The MTV star has completed turned her life around and has become a role model for millions. Corey continues to live a low-key life with his wife and daughter.

