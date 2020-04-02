Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are one of the couples who first appeared in season 4 of the hit television series ‘90 Day Fiance’ on TLC. Nicole is a single mother from Florida who first met Azan – a native of Morocco – through an online dating app. Since the pair have gotten together, they have had their share of relationship struggles, the main ones being that of long-distance and of cultural differences. While Nicole lives in Florida with her daughter, Azan still lives all the way in Morocco, and even though Nicole does go to visit him a lot, it does tend to take a toll on their relationship.

Although none of it has been confirmed, recent speculations are that Azan is married to his cousin and has three kids with her in Morocco. Surely the news of Azan having another family can’t have done anything to help their relationship. So, the main question on everyone’s mind is whether or not Nicole and Azan are still together? And we’re here to answer that for you.

Are Nicole and Azan Still Together?

The answer is YES! Nicole and Azan are still happily together; in fact, Nicole flew all the way to be with Azan during this lockdown from the coronavirus outbreak. They even post some cute pictures with each other on their Instagram profiles whenever possible.

Nicole posted this picture on her Instagram with the caption, “So happy to finally be with my love again♥️” when she finally arrived in Morocco during this stressful time.

Here is another recent video that Nicole uploaded of her and Azan just laughing and messing about:

You can also check out a couple of Azan’s happy posts from his Instagram below:

and..

When the recent rumors of Azan having a whole other family came out, news of Nicole finding out about it while she was getting paperwork for them to get married came out as well. And with all this, speculation as to why Nicole gave Azan $6000 for a store in Morocco that never seemed to exist has resurfaced. Even though Nicole has specified that it was just a made-up story for entertainment purposes, some sources suggest that the money was for Azan to divorce his wife.

Moreover, people coming after Azan and accusing him of leading on Nicole and using her for her money and a green card for the US and commenting on how careless it is on Nicole’s part to leave her daughter to be with her fiance has also started to tarnish their image in the media.

Nevertheless, Nicole and Azan don’t seem to let any of this bother them as they seem to enjoy their time together.

The Caption on Nicole’s Picture where she and her daughter are video calling her boyfriend says it all.

Their future may seem a little unsure because of them living in separate countries right now but after being together for more than 4 years, and coming out on the positive side of the relationship even after cheating scandals, religion issues, financial constraints, and 2 postponed weddings, Nicole and Azan sure seem like an endgame couple.

